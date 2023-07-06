Princess Kate cheers on Prince William at charity polo match - best photos

The match will benefit charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales will be cheering on her husband, Prince William, at a charity polo match in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales is taking part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club.

The match will raise funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by the royal couple, which include: Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.

Kate will be meeting representatives from the charities, who will benefit from the match.

It marks the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day and is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000 for well deserving causes that the Prince and Princess are passionate about.

Last year, Kate was joined by the family's dog, Orla, on the side lines. The Princess was also seen kissing her husband as he secured a polo victory and collected the trophy.

© Getty The couple were joined by their dog Orla at the match

William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, have followed in their father King Charles and late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps with their love of the sport.

Rules of polo Playing field and equipment Played on grass, with a ball and mallets the principle pieces. A standard polo pitch measures up to 270 metres by 150 metres. The ball weighs around 4.5 ounces and the mallets measure 49 to 54 inches. Riders require a protective equestrian helmet, knee-length boots, spurs and a whip. Two gloves with wristbands are worn too. Polo jerseys are numbered one to four and relate to player positions. Protagonists Two teams comprising four players each (and their horses!). Team members are either assigned to 'defence' or 'attack'. Duration Matches last about one and a half to two hours and are divided into seven-and-a-half-minute periods called chukkas. There are either four or six chukkas in a match, divided by halftime. During halftime, spectators are asked to tend to divots on the field. Matchplay To start the match, an official rolls the ball into play. Players score by driving the ball between the open posts of the opposing goal which measures 7.3 metres in width.. There is no rule on how high the ball can travel through the air. Teams change ends after each goal. Fouls are divided into crosses, foul hooks and dangerous engagements. In the event of foul, a penalty is awarded during which the transgressing team must be positioned a minimum of 27.4 metres from the ball. The team which scores the most goals wins. In the event of a draw, sudden death overtime is played in which the first team to score triumphs. Credit: The UK Rules

Charles retired from playing polo at the age of 57 in 2005, but he used to play competitively in teams across the world.

Meanwhile, the late Duke of Edinburgh competed in the sport until the age of 50 in 1957, when he took up carriage driving instead.

© Getty Kate was joined by Roger Federer in the royal box

It's been a busy week so far for William and Kate. The Princess made her first appearance at Wimbledon on Tuesday, where she was joined in the royal box by eight-time champion, Roger Federer. Kate also watched Katie Boulter's match on Court 18 and reflected on her Wimbledon memories with former US Open winner, Emma Raducanu.

© Getty William and Kate at the thanksgiving service in Edinburgh

William and Kate travelled to Edinburgh in Scotland on Wednesday, where they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a special thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral to mark the coronation.

The Prince donned ceremonial robes of the Order of the Thistle, while Kate paid tribute to Scotland's flag, in a blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matching Philip Treacy hat. She accessorised with the late Queen Elizabeth's Garrard four-string pearl choker.