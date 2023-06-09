Naga Munchetty inundated with support following empowering selfie

Naga Munchetty often keeps her fans impressed with her fitness journey, and the popular BBC Breakfast presenter was inundated with support from her followers as she continued to exercise despite the sweltering weather.

The star took to Instagram during the week where she appeared to be incredibly sweaty following a gruelling workout. Despite being a fan of jogging, Naga appeared to be inside a gym with several pices of fitness equipment seen behind her. The star uploaded a close-up photo of herself to show off all the sweat, as she wore a blue workout top. She joked: "Too hot outside for me to run... Not hot now. Not at all," adding some sweaty emojis at the end.

The star was immediately praised for her dedication by her fanbase, with one complimenting: "That's dedication at a different level," and a second added: "Beautiful super fit, Naga. You are a positive influence to me, and that's for sure."

A third advised: "If you can try and run very first thing in the morning. Obviously when you're not heading to that famous red couch!" while a fourth said: "Nope you don’t look hot at all, top work in the heat and indoors," and a fifth teased: "Chilled wine might be in order looking at you."

Earlier in the year, Naga opened up about living with the debilitating womb condition adenomyosis. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she opened up about the crippling pain that left her screaming "non-stop for 45 minutes". The 48-year-old also said she'd made the decision not to go through with a hysterectomy – a surgical procedure to remove the womb – just yet.

Opening up about her condition for the first time, Naga told listeners: "The pain was so terrible I couldn't move, turn over, sit up. I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes.

"Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

Naga revealed she had only been diagnosed with adenomyosis eight months ago after decades of struggling with pain. The broadcaster admitted the pain was so bad at one point that her husband, TV director James Haggar, was forced to call an ambulance.

Praising her for her openness, one tweeted: "So pleased @TVNaga01 has spoken about suffering from adenomyosis this morning. It's an excruciating condition that can ruin lives but is too often dismissed as just bad period pain - it took me over 20 years to get a diagnosis..."

Another shared: "Well done Naga for sharing her condition and raising awareness of what sounds a pretty unpleasant one. It clearly impacts her life, day and night. It is always good for people to ave their attention brought to these things. Naga, I applaud you."

A third posted: "This is the first time I've seen adenomyosis in the media," while yet another commented: "I suffer from this and from endometriosis. Thanks, Naga, for highlighting this condition which can be really painful and debilitating at times.....and is something most women have never even heard of."

Adenomyosis causes the lining of the womb (the endometrium) to bury into the muscular wall of the womb. The condition, a sister condition of the more commonly known endometriosis, can affect the whole womb or just one part of it and can cause severe pain that can impact your quality of life.

