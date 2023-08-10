Sarah Ferguson gives health update as she battles side effect of mastectomy

The Duchess of York has experienced an uncomfortable side effect since her mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson spoke candidly on her podcast Tea Talks this week, sharing how she's looking after herself since her mastectomy surgery.

Talking to her co-host, Sarah Jane Thomson, the Duchess of York explained she's been having two or three lymphatic drainage massages per week, calling the treatment "a real luxury."

Sarah explained that she sought the treatment to avoid lymphedema, noting: "Lymphedema is a side effect of breast cancer operations and it can be really difficult."

The NHS explains that lymphedema is a condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues when the lymphatic system does not work properly. Affected areas can feel heavy and achey and it's common in people who have had cancer treatment.

"Secondary lymphoedema often affects people with cancers that involve the lymph system or who've had treatment to the lymph nodes, such as breast cancer," the NHS website says.

Sarah sang the praises of her lymphatic drainage massages, explaining: "Lymphedema is a specialised art, [my masseuse] is so kind, and she has to be kind to someone who's been through so many cuts. Lymph drainage is so light."

The royal urged her followers to seek the treatment if they've been through cancer, explaining: "I hope anyone who has been through a mastectomy, make sure you get some really good lymph drainage specialist to get you straight away, moving the lymph around."

Sarah explained she's having several treatments per week, sharing: "I have upped it because I didn't want chronic lymphedema which is a side effect of breast cancer operations and it can be really difficult."

We spoke to Dr. Grace Hula, GP and founder of G&M Healthcare for expert medical opinion on Sarah Ferguson's treatments of choice.

Why is lymph massage important after a mastectomy?

"Lymph massage, also known as lymphatic drainage massage or lymphatic massage, is often recommended after a mastectomy to help manage and prevent lymphedema. Lymphedema is a condition characterised by the accumulation of lymph fluid in the tissues, leading to swelling and discomfort. It can occur after the removal of lymph nodes during a mastectomy, which disrupts the normal flow of lymphatic fluid," explains Dr. Grace Hula.

"Lymphatic drainage massage involves gentle, rhythmic movements that stimulate the flow of lymphatic fluid through the lymphatic system," Dr. Hula continues. "This can help prevent the buildup of fluid in the affected area and encourage it to move toward functioning lymph nodes."

Dr. Grace continues that lymph massage reduces swelling. "By facilitating the movement of excess fluid, lymph massage can help reduce swelling and discomfort in the surgical area," she explains. "Swelling can lead to pain, limited range of motion, and a feeling of heaviness.

She explains that lymph massage enhances healing. "Gentle massage techniques can stimulate blood circulation and promote tissue healing, which is especially important after surgery. By supporting the body's natural healing processes, lymph massage may contribute to a faster recovery," she says.

Dr. Grace adds to what Sarah says about lypmh massage being an art, explaining: "It's important to note that lymphatic drainage massage should only be performed by a trained and certified therapist, especially in the context of post-mastectomy care.

"The therapist will have knowledge of the lymphatic system's anatomy and will use specialised techniques to ensure that the massage is safe and effective. Before undergoing any post-mastectomy care, it's essential to consult with your healthcare provider or a specialised lymphedema therapist to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for your individual needs."

