Rebel Wilson gives health update after 'shocking' set accident

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank her fans for their support following a painful accident on set.

Speaking to the camera with a bloody cut on her face, Rebel said: "Thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches are dissolved from my on-set accident last week."

The 43-year-old actress explained she took a blow to the face on set, calling the mishap 'shocking.'

© Getty Rebel Wilson suffered an injury on set

"I'm shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia and in the middle of a night shoot, in my last scene in the movie, after I'd done all this kick [expletive] fight sequences. In the last one I was hit in the face with a butt of a gun," she explained. Watch the clip below to hear Rebel explain the situation.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shares injury recovery

"It was a complete accident and such a shock, luckily I am healing very well. I hopefully will be totally fine, and it was really fun to do an action movie but it can be dangerous at times," she said.

We're glad to hear Rebel is enjoying shooting her own stunts, and bet her exercise regime has helped her ace the challenging scenes.

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson is dedicated to her fitness routine

Speaking of how her 80lbs weight loss in 2020 helped her at work, Rebel told Sunrise in Australia: "After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she said. "I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

What is Rebel Wilson's exercise regime?

The actress lost 80lbs in 2020, and her personal trainer explained how the star works out to maintain her fit physique.

Her trainer Jono Castana Acero said she "[puts] in the yards seven days a week" on Instagram, although Rebel admits she does take days off.

When she's not doing HIIT workouts and resistance training, Rebel makes sure she gets her steps in, hitting the 10,000 step mark by the end of the day, be it through running, walking or hiking.

The star also reportedly loves TRX, boxing, and flipping tyres too.

