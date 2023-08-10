Jonathan Ross pushes daughter Betty in a wheelchair following exciting milestone

Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty Kitten Ross celebrated her 32nd birthday in June, but took to Instagram this week to share photos from her special day, explaining why she'd taken a while to post the snaps.

"My birthday was on the 9th of July, I'm just posting these pics now bc I only just got round to writing the image descriptions/choosing my faves," she shared, adding that her birthday meal marked a milestone for her.

"My first time at a restaurant since February 2020!" Betty added, gaining support from fans who understand her health plight which sees her exhausted and bedridden from the simplest of activities.

© Instagram Jonathan Ross and his daughter Betty celebrated her 32nd birthday

"Well done! I'm sorry to read about your syndromes. I have fibro too so I get how debilitating it is and even walking DOWN stairs takes its toll," one sympathised, while another added: "Oh well done, that is great news, after such a long time. Gives other people hope as well."

A third wrote: "That feeling when you’re just so tired but you make the huge effort and it’s so wonderful and worth it."

Jonathan Ross spoke about his daughter's illness on Loose Women in 2022, watch the clip below to hear him explain how Betty's condition impacts her.

Betty celebrated another key moment, announcing she has been named brand ambassador for access and mobility tech experts Distribe Limited. The 32-year-old explained how her wheelchair from the brand had changed her life in a heartfelt caption.

"Since I bought my wheelchair from Distribe just over a year ago, the world has really opened up for me so drastically and so much more than I'd even thought possible before buying.

"I've been able to go out, make memories, and have adventures, even on some of my worse health days. So much of that comes from how confident I feel in the quality of my chair, knowing that it's not going to give up on me and leave me stranded!"

She continued how positive her experience with her wheelchair has been, adding: "I've said it on my Instagram plenty of times already, but truly having a wheelchair has had such a huge positive impact on my life."

Her fans rushed to comment on the post, agreeing: "What a brilliant thing Betty, I have always admired your determination and your voice to define who you are and a chair is simply another tool in how you use your Illness to help others."

© Instagram Jonathan Ross pushes his daughter Betty in a wheelchair

Another added: "This is great Betty. You're the embodiment of what an ambassador should be. I'm super happy that your world has and will continue to open wide."

We're wishing Betty well for her 32nd year!

