Sarah Ferguson gives reconstructed breast an unusual name – details

Sarah Ferguson has spent the summer recovering from her single mastectomy surgery, which she had secretly in June after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

Since then, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has shown great spirit, positivity and humour whilst recovering at her Royal Lodge home and has been regularly updating her fans on her weekly podcast Tea Talks.

Sarah Ferguson talks about post-surgery struggles

In this week's episode, Sarah opened up about her new breast, which she described as a "perky friend" and revealed the unique name she has chosen to give it.

"I am just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek, on my left, he's called Derek," she told her co-host Sarah Thomson, before adding: "He's very important because he saved my life."

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson has been open about her recent surgery

When asked why she had chosen Derek, the 63-year-old replied: "I don't know. It just made me laugh that I have now a friend who is with me all the time who is protecting me with his shield of armour. I have a got a perky here friend on my left."

Revealing her other breast's male name, she continued: "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he is not as perky as Derek on the left, but I will get Eric balanced, don't worry."

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson with her two daughters in May, a month before her operation

Sarah has been keeping a low profile since her surgery, but was recently photographed with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The former couple were seen riding a car together last Sunday through Windsor and looked relaxed in a blue shirt, matching jacket, and a floral headband.

© Adam Davy - PA Images Sarah lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge

Whilst Prince Andrew and their daughter have been supporting Sarah since her diagnosis, she recently revealed she had received hundreds of get-well cards from people all over the world.