Kate Hudson, 44, dons striking swimsuit for no makeup photoshoot

Kate Hudson is the picture of wellness in her latest Instagram post, taking to a bike in nothing but an orange swimsuit to promote her supplement brand InBloom.

In the daring photo, Goldie Hawn's daughter smiles blissfully and she pedals in nature, promoting InBloom's Single Serve supplements, which target wellness needs including focus, clarity and anti-stress.

Kate is no stranger to sharing revealing bikini photos on Instagram – much to the upset of her brother, And Just Like That star Oliver Hudson.

© Instagram Kate Hudson rocked an orange swimsuit for her latest Instagram post

On a recent snap of Kate topless by the pool, Oliver commented: "Jesus no Kate!" but fans lapped up the image. "You look incredible. Nothing sexier than a woman feeling comfortable in her skin," wrote one, while another added: "I love your attitude towards nudity and the naked body. Keep it up. It’s real."

The 44-year-old certainly looks incredible, but how does she maintain her amazing physique?

Kate Hudson's workout routine

The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress mixes up her workouts to keep herself from getting bored, telling Women's Health: "I love doing different things with my body."

Speaking to People, Kate explained how exercise cheers her up, adding: "I need to be moving to feel good. Even just making time for a little movement every day—going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

© Instagram Kate Hudson loves a bikini pic

Most recently, the star has been focusing on weight training. "As you get older, building a little more muscle is nice," Kate said, with her personal trainer Brian Nguyen confirming the actress is a fan of simplistic workouts.

"We live and die by the basics," he told Shape. "We do squats, lunges, deadlifts, single-leg balance work, sprints, sled pushes/pulls — we are doing the strength work that athletes do."

"She used to think she couldn't do it, but now that we're implementing heavier loads, we're having fun pushing past the edge of chaos," he added.

"Kate's not afraid of heavy weights — the weight needs to be heavy enough where her integrity does fall and she has to regain that control. I don't think we do anything so special, but mastering the basics allows her to play with speed, a heavier load, and instability."

