Bruce Springsteen, 73, left heartbroken as he's forced to cancel tour due to health reasons

Bruce Springsteen expressed profound disappointment as he had to postpone his remaining September 2023 shows due to health concerns.

The rock icon, affectionately known as 'The Boss' to his multitude of fans, is currently receiving treatment for symptoms related to peptic ulcer disease.

A statement from the legendary 73-year-old musician’s official account notified fans of this abrupt halt, beginning with the imminent performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

The statement read: "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023."

© getty Bruce Springsteen has been forced to cancel shows due to health reasons

It added: "Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

Bruce shared his sentiments directly with fans, saying: "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

He continued: "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.

© getty Bruce Springsteen performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London

“We've been having a blast at our US shows, and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce." An ensuing part of the post ensured ticket holders would be updated about the rescheduling.

This hiccup in the tour means Bruce and the E Street Band won't be performing in Syracuse, New York, as originally planned. Moreover, the subsequent gigs spanning locations such as Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio, New York, and Washington D.C. are currently in limbo.

As outlined by the Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease involves the formation of open sores in the stomach or the initial segment of the small intestine.

© getty Bruce with bandmate Steven Van Zandt

The primary culprits behind this condition are often a bacterial infection that corrodes the digestive system's protective lining or frequent consumption of pain relievers. Addressing this ailment might require medication or even surgical intervention.

This isn't Bruce's maiden dance with health issues interfering with his concerts. Earlier in August, two shows in Philadelphia were shelved because he fell ill.

Over his illustrious six-decade-long journey in the music realm, Bruce has entertained fans through 37 shows across 32 distinct venues. With iconic tracks like Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, and Glory Days to his name, the 20-time Grammy Award winner has launched 20 studio albums.

© Getty Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa performing at BST Hyde Park Festival in July 2023

His most recent collaboration with the E Street Band, Letter To You, marked their first live recording in years and clinched top positions in eleven nations.

Counted among the globe's top-selling artists, Bruce's accolades don't just end with Grammys. He boasts two Golden Globes, an Oscar, a Special Tony Award, and the distinction of being inducted into both the Songwriters and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But it's not just his music that keeps fans on their toes. During a May concert in Amsterdam, Bruce inadvertently turned the evening unforgettable when he suffered a fall on stage.

The audience held its collective breath as he tripped on the stage steps. Although Bruce briefly lay on the floor, guitar in hand, he was swiftly assisted by his team.

Shaking off the mishap with grace and a wide grin, he continued to regale his audience, once again proving that The Boss remains unstoppable.