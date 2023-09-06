Dan Walker shares new details of secret health battle

Presenter Dan Walker shocked fans with the news he had been hit by a car while riding his bike in Sheffield earlier this year.

While he was back at work within days and described himself as lucky not to have been more seriously injured, on Wednesday he opened up about some ongoing health issues that he's been dealing with in the months since the February accident.

Answering fan questions as part of an Instagram Q&A, the former BBC Breakfast host revealed that he's been struggling with some "strange" nerve symptoms.

The 46-year-old, who now works for Channel 5, was asked by one of his followers: "Are you fully recovered after your cycling accident?" Dan responded: "Still got some strange nerve damage down my right side after hitting the floor.

"If I sit down for 10 mins, my leg tingles and my foot goes dead. In the process of having it looked at." The dad-of-three was hit by a car on a roundabout and lost consciousness and couldn't hear immediately following the crash.

© Getty Dan shocked fans with news of his crash

The presenter shared a photo of himself covered in blood while being looked after by NHS staff in an ambulance, with his former BBC Breakfast co-stars sending words of support.

It was Dan's turn to support one of his colleagues recently, when he defended Helen Skelton after she quit her radio show in an emotional and surprising on-air speech.

The mother-of-three announced her decision to step down from her presenting role last month, later admitting that she found it tough to juggle her numerous work commitments with family life.

© Instagram Dan opened up about his nerve damage

During an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, Dan, 46, had nothing but good things to say about his co-star. The broadcaster, who teamed up with Helen for their recent TV show, Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure, gushed about his co-star in the sweetest way.

He said: "She is a great mum. She is an incredibly dedicated mum to her three children, and she would say if she were here this morning – she's not, she is with her kids this morning – she would say that parents are making compromises all the time."

© Instagram With his friend and co-star Helen Skelton

Dan went on: "Of her three children, two of them play football on a Sunday morning and she's made the decision practically she would much rather watch them play football and encourage them to do that than be on the radio at that time. And I think that is a decision that parents are making all the time."

He finished by adding: "Anyone who ever spends any time with Helen or watches her on her programmes, all she does is speak about her kids… I hope she is not getting any flak for it [because] she is lovely to spend time with, lovely to work with."

© Instagram The broadcaster is back on his bike

Speaking live on air, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared to be fighting back tears as she said to her co-host Lloyd Griffith: "You're emotional because I'm leaving," to which he replied: "I am."

He then asked how the busy mum was feeling and Helen's voice broke as she responded: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real."