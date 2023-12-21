Strictly's Dianne Buswell reunites with dad following his cancer diagnosis

Dianne Buswell reunited with her father Mark on Monday as she headed home to Australia to spend Christmas with her family.

Mark's diagnosis was shared by Dianne in November whilst she was in the middle of filming the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. On Wednesday, the professional ballroom star documented her day with her dad as she escorted him for a round of chemotherapy.

Dianne Buswell takes dad Mark to third chemotherapy session

"Round 3 proud of you dad always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face," the star penned alongside an Instagram reel. Despite the nature of the visit both Dianne and Mark were all smiles as they headed to the hospital, with Mark giving a thumbs up whilst sitting in his chair.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with special messages for the pair. Amy Dowden who recently completed her own series of chemotherapy replied: "Cmon Mark you got this! Love you both xxxx."

Dianne has headed home to spend Christmas with her family

Former Strictly contestant, Amanda Abbington replied: "So beautiful. All of you. Sending you massive cuddles and the most love and light!"

"So beautiful. With love, this Xmas and the happiest and healthiest on New Years," penned Arlene Phillips. One follower penned: "Best medicine for your Dad is you being there with him. Stay strong."

Dianne revealed the news her dad had been diagnosed with cancer on 16th November with a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account.

The post showed Mark from his hospital bed. Alongside the image were the words: "I’m so proud of you dad first round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I'm making you so proud over here in my concert every week ! The Australian nurses and drs are now very aware of strictly come dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it. You can do this daddy xxx go mark @mark.3802 @rinabuswell."

Ahead of her tribute, Dianne revealed that her father had been unwell back in October after becoming overwhelmed with emotion during an episode of Strictly, which saw the flame-haired pro hold back tears as she thanked her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier for being her "rock".

Later that month, Dianne took to her YouTube account where, in a touching video, she opened up about her personal life. "I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all," she began. "Last week I got some news about my dad's health and I won't go into detail, but obviously that affected me.

"Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that."

She continued: "There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100 percent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together."