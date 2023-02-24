Pink shares son's 'terrible' health woe: "It's the scariest thing" Trustfall singer Pink opened up about the health woe that threatened hers and her son's life

Pink is one of the fittest celebrities out there, wowing audiences with her on-stage acrobatics, so it comes as a surprise she's been battling a life-threatening health condition since childhood.

Speaking to Chris Wallace on his show, Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, Pink opened up about how being asthmatic has impacted her life – and why the condition meant she was particularly vulnerable when she caught Covid. Pink also spoke about her health last year, detailing stroke-like symptoms - watch below.

WATCH: Pink shares stroke-like symptoms

Loading the player...

Explaining that she's struggled with asthma since childhood, Pink said: "I was an asthmatic, really bad asthmatic kid," before explaining how her asthma made Covid a real issue.

"I was using a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. It was very scary" she said of when she was unwell with the virus.

Pink, who has two children with her husband, Corey Hart, shared the worrying news that her son Jameson, now 6, was extremely impacted by the virus too.

Pink's son Jameson was unwell with Covid

"My son was actually the sickest. When your kid is projectile vomiting and screaming and covered in a rash and telling you they can't breathe. It's the scariest thing. I mean, any parent knows, when your child is sick, it's done-zo, game over, is how it feels.

READ: Pink on the 'teary conversation' with daughter: 'I was terrified I would be a terrible mother'

"And so, it was not a good time. And also, it was at the very beginning where they're telling you that kids couldn't get it and they were telling you that, that it was a really bad, bad, bad, fatal thing. So the fear is also the voice in your head. It was a terrible experience."

Pink was worried for her son

Pink and Jameson both made a full recovery, with Pink's new album Trustfall out now, but her husband has been fighting his own health battles recently.

The 47-year-old former motorcycle and off-road racer had a catheter fitted in his chest in December 2022 in order to fight an ongoing illness.

TRENDING NOW: Pink makes heartbreaking confession about raising children after a 'screwed' childhood

Sharing details at the time, he explained: "Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out."

Here's hoping the whole family stay well in the coming months!

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.