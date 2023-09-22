Sharon Osbourne, 70, admits regret as she showcases dramatic weight loss

Sharon Osbourne, the television personality known for her candid nature, left viewers astounded during a recent appearance on Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, showcasing a significantly slimmed-down figure.

Appearing alongside her family — husband Ozzy, daughter Kelly, and son Jack — Sharon looked noticeably different, prompting a flurry of reactions.

At 70, Sharon's visible weight loss highlighted a transformed facial structure, leading to her confession: "I didn't want to go this thin." Previously, in June, Sharon unveiled she had shed over two stones by using the much-debated weight-loss jabs.

Sharon attributed her weight loss to the use of the medication Ozempic, noting that this journey to a new figure spanned over four months and was not a "quick fix."

© Talk TV Sharon Osbourne with her family

Despite achieving substantial weight loss, she admitted to experiencing daily nausea. Sharon, detailing her experience to E! News, said: "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds, and I'm now under a hundred."

She emphasized her desire to maintain a healthier balance, as she feels being too thin is also not preferable.

Sharon remarked on stopping the medication, saying: "It's just time to stop, I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon!"

© Talk TV Sharon admitted she has lost too much weight

Her disclosure of the medication’s side effects and her commitment to establishing a balanced lifestyle resonated with many.

The conversation on weight loss has been a contentious one, particularly regarding the controversial injections Sharon discussed back in June on The Talk.

She expressed her viewpoint candidly, stating; "It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies."

Reflecting on her firsthand experience, Sharon divulged her initial struggles with the medication and its side effects, emphasizing there is no magic solution to weight loss.

"I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever," she recollected.

Even after stopping the medication, Sharon maintained her weight while resuming her regular diet, demonstrating the lasting impact of her weight-loss journey.

© Getty Sharon before her dramatic weight loss

In the same interview, Sharon also commented on the ongoing Russell Brand scandal, following accusations from several women regarding his behavior, including allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse — all of which he has vigorously denied.

Sharon's thoughts on Russell’s past confrontations with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof over his interactions with their daughters resonated more profoundly considering her friendship with Rod’s daughter Kimberley.

Sharon strongly expressed her disapproval of Russell’s actions, emphasizing the importance of respecting people’s families, especially in their presence. "He's done it twice now, and that's the thing that sticks with me," Sharon remarked.