Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian spotted together amid 'urgent family matter' – here's when Travis will return

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted together in the midst of their ongoing "family matter," which forced the musician to rush home from tour.

Travis, 47, and his wife Kourtney, 44, were seen emerging from a hospital in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 3, seemingly shaken up but composed.

In new pap photos, Travis was seen sporting a graphic black tee with oversized jeans and a t-shirt atop it, while a heavily pregnant Kourtney was dressed in a casual gray sweatsuit.

There has been no word from either on what the matter that forced the Blink-182 drummer to rush home in the middle of his tour was. The band's statement, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

From the band's official website, we know when Travis most likely will return alongside bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, which will be in a little under a week.

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis were spotted in the midst of their "family matter"

Blink-182 is slated to return to the European leg of their ongoing tour on September 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, where Travis could potentially address the reason for his departure.

They will continue performing for the rest of September and October in Europe (and a couple of dates Stateside) before taking a break and will return for their Down Under leg in the new year, starting February 8, 2024.

© Instagram Travis shared these pictures of the prayer room when news broke

Travis has remained mum on the matter, simply posting images of himself from an airport prayer room while awaiting his flight to Los Angeles from the UK.

However Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence, claiming that the emergency does not involve their children, Landon Barker, 19, or Alabama Barker, 17.

© Getty Images His ex-wife Shanna clarified that their children together were "safe and sound"

She told TMZ that while she didn't know what the personal matter was herself, rest assured that their kids together were "safe and sound."

"When they have to cancel shows, it's a big deal, so I am praying for his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney is safe and okay," she added.

© Instagram The two are expecting their first child together

Kourtney and Travis, meanwhile, are expecting their first child together; Kourtney is already a mom to three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, shared with former partner Scott Dissick.

She announced her pregnancy to the world at a Blink-182 concert with a sign that read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant," playfully referencing a scene from the band's iconic "All The Small Things" music video. They revealed earlier that they were expecting a baby boy.

While she hasn't indicated when exactly she's due, her eagle-eyed fans are surmising that based on her several Fall-themed recent Instagram posts, and based on how far along she looks, she could potentially be due in the coming Fall months.

