Travis Barker mourns tragic loss ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s due date

The Blink 182 drummer married the Kardashian sister in May 2022

For many, the loss of close friends or family is an indelible mark on their hearts, a pain that lingers and subtly surfaces from time to time.

This seems particularly true for the renowned Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who recently took to social media to honor the memory of three close friends he tragically lost 15 years ago.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Travis shared a poignant message on his Instagram story, paying tribute to the friends he lost in a devastating plane crash.

His words: "Rest in peace Lil' Chris, Che, DJAM. Gone but never forgotten," were inscribed in simple white lettering against a somber black backdrop, accompanied by dove and prayer hands emojis.

Travis mourns the loss of his friends

Further emphasizing his fond memories, Travis reposted a heartwarming photograph from the Lost But Not Forgotten California Instagram account.

The image captures a cherished moment: Lil' Chris and Travis are seated in the front of a sleek black car, their gaze directed at the camera, and radiant smiles adorning their faces.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child

The accompanying caption read: "'We remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.' Forever remembering Chris 'lil Chris' Baker and those who lost their lives 15 years ago today."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis' pregnant wife expecting their first child, liked the post, showing her support.

© getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

Recently, the 44-year-old Kardashian divulged her longing for Travis, who's currently on tour. She took to social media, posting a brief clip of Travis, in his element, playing drums during a Blink-182 concert.

The video captures him, shirtless and clad in dark pants, his head shielded by a beanie, as he immerses himself in the music amidst an ambiance of red lights and spotlights.

Accompanying her post, Kourtney playfully yet endearingly penned, "I miss my husband," followed by a crying emoji.

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

While Travis' current European tour means more time apart for the couple, they can look forward to reuniting soon, especially with the impending arrival of "Baby Barker" in the upcoming month.

Throughout his tour, Travis has been sharing snippets of his European escapades with his followers.

Recently, he provided fans with a visual tour of Belgium. In a series of photographs, Travis showcased various facets of his journey — from an eerie art installation depicting floating fabric pieces, devoid of any human presence, to his visit to a serene prayer room in Glasgow Airport.

Additionally, a local restaurant displayed its pride in serving the renowned drummer, posting a picture of Travis with their staff.

Capping off his array of snapshots, Travis gave a glimpse into his personal space, taking a mirror selfie in his plush hotel room at Soho House. Behind him, an open suitcase lay on the floor, hinting at the transient nature of his current life.