Sharon Osbourne admits she goes 'at least three a week' without eating following 28lb weight loss

Sharon Osbourne, known for her candid personality and often frank admissions, has recently been in the limelight for her dramatic weight loss.

At 70, she has managed to shed more than 28 pounds, and while a part of this transformation involved using the weight loss drug Ozempic, her diet plays a significant role too.

During an entertaining and enlightening conversation on The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon, alongside her children Kelly and Jack, engaged in a dialogue with guest star Jason Kennedy on the topic of societal collapse.

Jack introduced a thought-provoking notion: society is just nine missed meals away from chaos. "Breakfast, lunch, and dinner for three days," Jack clarified.

© Talk TV Sharon Osbourne with her family

"If people go without this basic necessity, they might resort to extremes, even turning on one another."

Sharon’s humorous yet revealing response was, "God, I do that every week. At least three days without eating." Jason quickly pointed out, "That's called intermittent fasting."

Intermittent fasting involves confining eating to specific windows of time. It's been endorsed by several health professionals, including Megan Ramos and Dr. Fung.

© Talk TV Sharon admitted she has lost too much weight

Research on the topic has noted various benefits, from reversing type 2 diabetes and burning excess fat, to prolonging life expectancy, guarding against heart disease, and even offsetting cognitive decline linked with dementia.

In a candid conversation on Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon delved deeper into her weight loss experience, revealing that she never aimed to become as thin as she has.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

Her journey with Ozempic wasn't smooth, as she battled daily nausea. She emphasized that it wasn’t a magical solution. "It's just time to stop," she confided to Piers. "I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon!"

In a prior conversation with E! News, Sharon gave insights into her weight trajectory. From once weighing 230 pounds, she now floats below a hundred, aiming for a balanced 105. She's conscious of not wanting to be too thin and is in pursuit of maintaining her health.

© Getty Sharon Osbourne has lost 28lbs

Reflecting on her experience with weight loss injections on The Talk, Sharon shed light on the downsides of the drug. While she acknowledged her 30-pound weight loss over four months, she also highlighted the side effects, primarily the nausea. "Every day I felt nauseous," she recalled. However, she candidly added, "I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing."

Beyond her weight loss, Sharon has never shied away from discussing her aesthetic surgeries. In her most recent one, she aimed to correct a previous procedure that left her unsatisfied, even drawing comparisons with the hunchbacked character 'Quasimodo'.

The former music manager confessed her occasional regrets about past surgeries to the Daily Star, admitting: "There’s not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever."