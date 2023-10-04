Demi Moore reveals she's in recovery mode with head-turning new photos

Demi Moore caused a stir on Wednesday after going into "recovery mode" in true A-list fashion.

The Charlie's Angels actress stunned fans with photos on Instagram detailing her recuperation and it looked positively dreamy.

Demi posed in a luxury-looking hotel room as she lounged on the bed with a smug smile on her face and captioned the images: "Post-Fashion Month recovery mode. Courtesy of Mr. Jones."

WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates his birthday with Demi Moore

Fans shared their envious messages and wrote: "That is a proper size bed," and, "looks like a cloud floating in the sky," while others remarked on her appearance, adding: "Wow, you look stunning, Demi," and, "you're like a fine wine".

Demi made sure to turn heads during the Parisian fashion week too when she stepped out in an outfit, her daughters, Tallulah and Rumer, couldn't get over.

The Indecent Proposal actress, 60, was celebrated by her youngest and her oldest child who were bowled away by her beauty.

© Instagram Demi looked to be loving her recovery from Paris Fashion Week

Adding a photo of Demi at the Saint Laurent Fashion Show wearing a sheer gown and a pair of oversized sunglasses, Tallulah, 29, alluded to her mom's relationship status when she wrote: "Your next husband is so lucky omfg."

Rumer added a similar snapshot and wrote: "Currently taking applications for her next husband."

© Instagram Demi also shared a close up

Most recently, Demi was linked to Swiss chef Daniel Humm however their romance of less-than-a-year reportedly fizzled out at the end of 2022. Not that Demi looks troubled by her single-status.

It's not only her daughters who are astounded by Demi's age-dying looks as her swimsuit photos from the summer proved.

She was inundated with praise from fans as she proudly displayed her physique in figure-flattering swimwear.

As for the wellness secrets which keep her healthy on the inside and out? Demi says she maintains her toned physique by dancing, explaining in 2020 that she'd taken a four year break from working out before jumping back into fitness by working out in front of a virtual mirror.

© Instagram Demi recently held her newborn granddaughter while wearing a bikini

She confessed in her memoir that she had previously let working out consume her. "I didn't feel like I could stop exercising," she wrote. "Getting in shape launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up."

In training for Indecent Proposal, Demi also revealed: "I doubled down on my already over-the-top exercise routine. I cut out carbs, I ran and I biked and I worked out on every machine imaginable."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.