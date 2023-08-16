Demi Moore shares rare photos for daughter Rumer's first birthday as a new mom

It's a very special day in the Willis-Moore household as oldest daughter Rumer Willis celebrates a milestone birthday, officially turning 35 on Wednesday, August 16.

The birthday is a very special one for the actress and wellness influencer, as it marks her first since becoming a mom to her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Her mom Demi Moore couldn't be prouder of her daughter, taking to social media to share the sweetest tribute to her firstborn, sharing photos that spanned their lives together.

She included a shot of a young Rumer with a massive birthday cake standing beside her grandmother, followed by a professional shot with her mom. Demi, 60, then added a pair of more recent photos, including one while Rumer was giving birth to her daughter, and an adorable group shot with her daughter, granddaughter, and her tiny pooch Pilaf.

The doting mom wrote: "My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known.

"Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives. So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!"

Rumer reacted to the sweet post with a comment which read: "Oh mama. I love you so. Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours. Happy birthday mama."

Her younger sister Tallulah also commented: "Omg I'm weeepis!!! This is the most tender," while famous friends like Rita Wilson, Debi Mazar, and Leslie Mann also chimed in with birthday wishes.

Demi shares Rumer and her two younger daughters, Scout and Tallulah, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who is now married to Emma Heming Willis and welcomed two more daughters with her. The family-of-eight are the perfect blended unit, sharing glimpses of their heartfelt celebrations and deep love for each other.

Emma, 45, shared a tribute of her own to Rumer, posting a photo of the new mom with one of her daughters writing: "We love you so much, Happy Birthday my sweet!"

Rumer and Derek welcomed baby Louetta this April, sharing the first photo of their adorable newborn wrapped in a blanket with her eyes closed.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic," she wrote alongside the photo. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of." Rumer had been open about welcoming her baby via a natural birth at home with the help of a doula, surrounded only by family, as evidenced by later photos her mom and sisters have shared.

