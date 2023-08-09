Demi Moore, 60, wows in latest bikini photo from paradise

Demi Moore delighted her Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing a photo from her 'paradise' vacation.

Rocking strappy red swimwear and matching crimson toenail polish, Demi cuddled her pet dog, captioning her poolside snap: "Paradise. Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends, and a good book…"

Demi's fans piled the praise onto her picture, writing: "The ageless beautiful wonder!!! God Bless!!!" and: "Omg. You haven’t aged at all. Still so pretty."

© Instagram Demi Moore is on vacation in Greece

Others asked after Demi's ex-husband Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

Demi is taking a break from real life, enjoying her time in Greece, with many of her Greek followers delighted she has visited their country this summer.

"We love u for loving our country Demi," one follower wrote, while a second added: "Welcome to Greece Demi. Enjoy your vacation and have a good time."

© Instagram Demi Moore enjoyed the incredible views on vacation

How does Demi Moore work out?

Demi has long been known for her lean figure, and she maintains her toned physique by dancing, explaining in 2020 that she'd taken a four year break from working out before jumping back into fitness by working out in front of a virtual mirror, sharing her progress on Instagram.

In her workout video, Demi performed high planks and plie squats to hone her muscles.

Demi has changed her workout routine over the years, explaining in her memoir that she partook in intense workouts and strict diets. "I didn't feel like I could stop exercising," she wrote. "Getting in shape launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up," she admitted.

In training for Indecent Proposal, Demi revealed: "I doubled down on my already over-the-top exercise routine. I cut out carbs, I ran and I biked and I worked out on every machine imaginable."

Demi noted she knows her routine was dangerous, writing: "If all this obsessing about my body sounds crazy to you, you're not wrong: eating disorders are crazy, they are a sickness. But that doesn't make them less real."

In her 40s, Demi concentrated on lower-impact exercises, such as Bikram yoga and weight training, before taking her four-year hiatus and now simply works out to feel good.

We're happy Demi is in a better place with her relationship with exercise!

