Ruth Langsford bedridden as she misses a third day of Loose Women

Ruth Langsford shared the reason for her illness on Instagram

Ruth Langsford is a constant when it comes to Loose Women, so viewers really miss her when she's missing from the panel.

The 63-year-old has been absent from the show this week, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share why viewers haven't seen her this week.

"Still got the lurgy," Eamonn Holmes' wife wrote on Instagram, sharing she was trying out home remedies to overcome her sickness, which included adding turmeric to her homemade cold cure, despite that fact she said she doesn't like turmeric.

After she'd blended up her cold-busting concoction, which also includes lemon, ginger, cinnamon and whisky, Ruth shared that she was going back to bed, adding that her dog Maggie was keeping her company in her sickbed.

"My sickbed companion," she wrote, with a photo of her pooch alongside her.

Ruth's decision to add turmeric to her health drink would delight Meghan Markle, who Prince Harry revealed is a believer in turmeric as a cure for the cold, in the pages of his book Spare.

"Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote.

"He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

Meghan spoke about her love of turmeric in a 2016 interview with The Chalkboard, explaining: "Turmeric has unbelievable healing properties!"

Let's hope turmeric helps Ruth, as she first shared her cold remedy on Monday, without turmeric, and it clearly didn't work, given she's still confined to her bed!

Speaking of her cold remedy on Monday, Ruth wrote: "Got the lurgy! So I’ve made myself a hot toddy and I’m going back to bed! Lemon, orange, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey and a big splosh of Irish whiskey. Let’s hope this does the trick…. if nothing else it should help me sleep!"

Ruth also shared she was making a healthy soup to try and cure her sniffles, with friends and fans leaving comments of support.

"Wish you better lovely friend," wrote fellow ITV star Vanessa Feltz, while fans added: "Nothing like homemade chicken soup to make you feel better," and: "I hope you’re better soon. Homemade chicken soup is one of the best things you can have."

We hope Eamonn is taking care of Ruth during her time of need!

