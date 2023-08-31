Sue Cleaver explains reason for weight loss as she discusses 'really bad year'

Sue Cleaver appeared as a guest panellist on Loose Women today, telling co-stars Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch that she's had a "really bad year" following a run of ill health.

Speaking about the fact that weight loss gummy companies have been claiming that she used their pills to lose weight, Sue shot down the false advertising and explained that she has lost weight due to being extremely unwell.

"I did lose weight last year, I gave up the booze and I went in the jungle," Sue began, before adding: "This year I have not lost weight through any diet at all," explaining details on her ill health. Watch the video below to see Sue explain the ordeal she's been through.

WATCH: Sue Cleaver shares difficult year with Loose Women costars

"I've had a really bad year," Sue continued. "I had a hysterectomy in March then a few weeks ago I ended up in A&E, it was a scary, scary time. I had surgery and ended up in intensive care."

The 59-year-old went on to explain that people have been praising her for her weight loss despite not knowing what she's been through: "I've been seriously seriously ill, but I look amazing!" she said.

Sue continued that she is now actively trying to gain weight, telling her co-stars: "I'm trying to put on weight at the minute. I want to put weight back on," sharing that as someone who's struggled with her weight, she finds it difficult when people comment on her weight, even if they're trying to be positive.

The I'm A Celebrity contestant also took to Instagram to shoot down the claims she used diet gummies, watch her address below.

Fans were quick to praise her for explaining the situation, writing: "Thanks so much Sue for clearing that up, you are a star," and: "So glad you clarified that and happy you’re ok."

This isn't the first time Sue's weight has caused a stir. When she was in the jungle last year people noted she looked slimmer, with the star explaining it's not a priority to her.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sue Cleaver shot down rumours she's been using weight loss gummies

"Life is hard enough!" she told Prima. "There's always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women, but I refuse to get pulled into it," she says.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Sue Cleaver is on the mend now, and has been spending time with Mike Tindall

"That's why I’ll never promote anything weight-related, and it's why I'd always rather compliment somebody on their smile or their outfit, rather than their weight. Let's just let women be women – we have enough difficulties and struggles as it is."

