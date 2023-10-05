Eamonn Holmes opens up about 'debilitating' and 'painful' health battle for important reason

Eamonn Holmes opened up about his former health battle for a very important reason on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former This Morning host shared his experience with shingles describing them as "painful" and "debilitating" and in a call to action encouraged people to get their shingles vaccine.

Eamonn and Janet have both suffered with shingles

Captioning a photo alongside Janet Street-Porter, he wrote: " I didn't know much about shingles before I had it, but I can testify that it really is painful and debilitating. I feel lucky that I didn't suffer complications as some people do.

"I'm working with @gsk and @therealjanetstreetporter to raise awareness of shingles and the recent changes to the National Immunisation Programme, which mean more people are now eligible for free shingles vaccination on the NHS. Learn more about shingles and NHS vaccination eligibility at GSK's GetShinglesReady.co.uk Funded by GSK."

© Photo: Instagram Eamonn has always been open about his experience

In the photo, the pair were sat side by side smiling for the camera. Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the post. One fan penned: "I've recently had shingles and I can confirm how painful it is!"

A second penned: "A pair of straight-talking individuals together! what a dream team," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a third added: "Amazing people," alongside an emoji of hands shaped like a heart.

Eamonn has been incredibly open about his experience with shingles and previously shared a candid photo of his face during his outbreak.

What are shingles?

According to the NHS website, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. The first signs of shingles can be a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin and a headache or feeling generally unwell.

The shingles vaccination

Vaccination to help protect against shingles is available for free to eligible people on the NHS. The programme is referred to as the Shingles National Immunisation Programme.

People who are 50 years and over with a severely weakened immune system (severely immunocompromised) are able to have the vaccine for free. Those who are aged 18-49 receiving a stem cell transplant may also be eligible.People who are turning 65 years old are eligible from their 65th birthday. Anyone between 70 and 79 years of age is also able to have the vaccine.

© Instagram Eamonn Holmes and Janet Street Porter have teamed up for an important cause

Janet, who also shared a post on Instagram penned a similar message, writing: "Both @eamonnholmes and I have had shingles and it was exhausting and painful. We’re working with @gsk to raise awareness of shingles and recent changes to the Shingles National Immunisation Programme eligibility. Visit GSK’s GetShinglesReady.co.uk. Funded by GSK."