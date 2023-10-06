Victoria Beckham is known to have a strict diet, with her husband David sharing that his wife has eaten fish every day since he's known her, and her love of healthy eating extends to her cake choices.

Rather than traditional sponge cakes, VB often opts for a cake made out of watermelon, choosing a healthy option for her celebrations. And it seems it's not just her birthday that sees Victoria swap classic cakes for a fruit-based concoction.

On her and David's 1999 wedding day, the duo had a three-tier wedding cake made out of apples, which saw the couple famously cut the cake with a dramatic sword.

© Instagram David and Victoria had a wedding cake made from fruit

VB's love of fruit-based cakes might come as a surprise to her superfans, who will be aware that the 49-year-old has spoken in the past about how she tries to avoid fruit the majority of the time, for an unexpected reason.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter, Victoria revealed that she mostly cut fruit from her diet as it caused her to bloat. "I love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated," she explained, before going into more detail of her eating habits.

"I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts," the fashion mogul said. "I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body."

She continued: "My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon."

© Instagram VB works hard to maintain her toned figure

Despite normally eschewing traditional sponge cake, Victoria appeared to make an exception on her 49th birthday, sharing photos of her extravagant birthday cake on Instagram. Watch the clip of her being presented with the cake below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham left stunned by birthday cake during family dinner

The Spice Girl welcomed in the final year of her forties with a baked Alaska-style cake topped with pink candles, mint and fresh fruit, sharing a photo of herself enjoying a forkful.

Victoria also sidestepped her diet in February of this year, following pleas from her daughter, Harper, to recreate her older brother Brooklyn's steak soup recipe.

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Photo: Getty Images 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

Ever the supportive mother, VB reposted the video of Brooklyn whipping up his famous steak soup, writing: "Harper is excited for me to attempt this tomorrow for dinner!"

How the Beckhams got on recreating Brooklyn's hearty soup, we don't know, but given their luxurious kitchen, we bet they had fun making it!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub