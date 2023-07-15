Victoria Beckham reveals washboard abs as she works out in crop top and cycling shorts

Victoria Beckham revealed her washboard abs on Saturday as she hit the gym. Waking up bright and early for her morning session with her performance coach and fitness consultant, Bobby Rich, the 49-year-old combined fashion and fitness in her chic workout gear.

© Instagram Victoria posed in a black crop top and cycling shorts for her morning workout

Posting several mirror selfies from the gym, Victoria showed off her sculpted physique in a classic black crop top, and matching cycling shorts. Sweeping her brunette locks into a low ponytail, the fashion star looked positively radiant as she went makeup-free for her workout.

Captioning the snaps on her Instagram stories, Victoria revealed that Saturday's session was designed to specifically target her arms and legs. And judging by the background, it looks like she's spent the morning in the state-of-the-art gym at her $24million Miami penthouse.

© Instagram The 49-year-old typically works out five days a week

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals major beauty hack - and it's to die for

READ: Victoria Beckham looked dazzling in rare archival dress - and it can now be yours

Victoria and her husband David's Miami home is located in the iconic One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.

Each residence boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Victoria appeared to be working out in the home gym at her Miami penthouse

Back in April, Victoria declared that she was in the "strength training phase" of her exercise regime, but it was in early 2022 that the mom-of-four first made headlines with her dramatic fitness overhaul, led by former Team GB judo competitor, Bobby Rich.

During an interview with The Sun in August last year, the personal trainer – who also works with David Beckham – gave fans an insight into her fitness routine, explaining that Victoria works out five days a week.

WATCH: David Beckham shares hilarious at-home gym video with wife Victoria

"Victoria's training is a priority to her and her dedication is nothing short of impressive," he said. "She is with me in the gym five days a week – and even if she's travelling there are no excuses, and we move to online sessions. Either way, she's putting the work in. My methodology and application towards Victoria's training is based on my own conditioning programming I used when competing."

He added: "The biggest difference in Victoria's training is the introduction of strength training and functional movements, such as overhead squats, cleans and snatches."

© Instagram Victoria has completely overhauled her fitness regime

Prior to working with Bobby, Victoria had been using the Tracy Anderson method, which combines strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alessandra Ambrosio, Nicole Richie and Robert Downey Jr, are among Tracy's clientele.

Victoria had also been doing "tons of cardio" but she confessed to Grazia in 2022 that Bobby has completely revolutionised her approach to fitness.

© Photo: Instagram Victoria is a fan of weight training

"I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," she said. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Asked what it's like working out with David, the mom-of-four replied: "Hilarious."

"I mean, obviously he's amazing in the gym, but in our sessions he's always the one who procrastinates," she said.