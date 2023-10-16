Kate Garraway floored by mystery illness as GMB star recounts ordeal

Kate Garraway is a pillar of strength for her family, amid her husband Derek Draper's illness, which sees him require round-the-clock care.

However, being there for everyone else began to take its toll on the 56-year-old, who was admitted to hospital with her own health issues in November 2022.

The Good Morning Britain host shared details of the terrifying ordeal with Good Housekeeping, explaining: "In November last year, the stress took its toll," Kate began, before saying that it's still not "entirely clear" what was wrong, medically.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway was taken to hospital

"When my alarm woke me up at 2am for work, I couldn’t move. I tried to relax and uncurl my fists but I couldn't," she said of the terrifying occurrence.

"When I eventually managed to struggle out of bed, I was sick," Kate continued. "I had a terrible pain in my chest, spreading to my collarbone on the left side, through my neck and into my jaw. I wondered if I was having a panic attack or if I had pulled something lifting Derek."

Ever brave, Kate said she didn't want to let her colleagues down, so she went to work, but said the ITV team immediately knew something was wrong and called This Morning medic Dr. Hillary.

"He advised I get an ambulance," Kate says. "I compromised on a taxi, with a producer to help me get in and out. When we reached University College Hospital, the A&E department was so bright that my eyes couldn't take the light and even I worried that it might have been something very serious."

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain

Kate underwent hours of tests and the pain subsided, and the mother-of-two said she hasn't experienced anything as dramatic since but is still monitored.

On whether her health scare had encouraged her to make time for herself more, Kate said she tries too, but with so much on her plate, we can't imagine it's easy. "I work at finding small moments in a busy day," she said. "Sometimes your mind is so busy thinking, it's hard to find any stillness."

That said, Kate explained that spending time in her garden is where she finds happiness now. See inside Kate's magical outdoor space below...

Kate Garraway revealed a look inside her garden, which she calls her 'happy place'

"My wonderful garden is where I go to find solace," Kate told Good Housekeeping. "I'm never happier than when I have my hands dirty pulling up weed and planting new things into the ground."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garrway tries to make more time for herself

We're glad Kate has found a way to find peace in her ever-busy life.

