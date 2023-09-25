What is Kourtney Kardashian naming her baby with Travis Barker? Kim Kardashian might have revealed it

Classic Kim. Kim Kardashian may have accidentally revealed the name of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby with Travis Barker.

Kourtney, who revealed some weeks ago she is expecting a baby boy, was feted during a lavish baby shower over the weekend, with Disney decorations galore filling up her backyard.

Among the decorations was a red apple tree designated as the Wishing Tree, where guests could leave notes with well wishes for the expecting couple and their baby.

However, it appears Kim got the excitement of becoming an auntie for the ninth time get ahead of her, and in a since-deleted photo she shared on her Instagram Stories, one of the notes hanging from the tree addressed Travis and Kourtney's baby as "Baby Rocky."

It wouldn't be surprising if the couple have chosen Rocky as their baby boy's name, as it's one the Blink-182 drummer recently shared he favored in an interview with his daughter Alabama Barker.

During an appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk, Travis admitted: "I like Rocky 13," however his daughter quickly shut down the idea, telling him: "That's so bad," adding that even her dad "knows it's bad."

Travis did agree with Alabama that Rocky 13 is a "bad" name, however he said it "just keeps going through my head" before explaining why it appeals to him.

"Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time," he said.

© Getty This baby boy marks Kourtney and Travis' first baby together

"So, you're gonna name your kid Rocky 13?" Alabama challenged him, to which he teased: "Possibly."

Though it's unclear if Travis and Kourtney have landed on the name or it's just a sweet nickname, the number 13 holds special meaning for the Kardashian family, as the baby boy is set to be the thirteenth grandchild in the family.

