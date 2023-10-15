Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares cryptic update as she shares new glimpse inside $20M home

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to become a mom for the fourth time as she prepares for the arrival of her and Travis Barker's first child together.

The Kardashians star has been enjoying spending a lot of time at her beautiful $20M Calabasas mansion in the final trimester, and most recently shared a cryptic update from her home on social media.

Kourtney posted a beautiful autumnal shot from her lavish hallway, focusing a large window looking out onto the backyard.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

The Poosh founder simply captioned the image with the early morning time, reading: "8:49am".

Kourtney hasn't disclosed her pregnancy due date but previously hinted that it was due between October and December.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic new update from inside her gorgeous home ahead of her due date

Fans have also been told that Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy, after they held a gender reveal party in June. The couple may also have already let slip the name of their new baby.

A comment on a now-deleted photo from their baby shower read: "May Baby Rocky have... life filled with love." Meanwhile, in an interview with Complex earlier this year, Travis told his daughter Alabama that he loves the name Rocky 13.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together

The 17-year-old wasn't too keen on the name, saying it was "so bad," but the Blink 182 star defended the choice, saying: "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.

And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time." Kourtney and Travis' baby boy will be joining their loving blended family, and will no doubt be doted on by his older brothers and sisters.

The couple's recent baby shower

Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

While it's an exciting time for the family, Kourtney and Travis have gone through a difficult few months, with the 44-year-old recently undergoing emergency fetal surgery. In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram June 2023 of her pregnancy announcement at a Bling-182 concert

She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying.

"Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.