Pink shares rare photo of son Jameson with the most amazing long hair – and they're twins

Pink is the most amazing performer with serious rock star attitude (trust us, we've seen her at Hyde Park in London and were blown away), and it now seems her son Jameson is following in her footsteps.

The Trustfall singer, who shares six-year-old Jameson Moon and 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage with her husband Carey Hart, shared some cute photos of her youngest child on Instagram. Jameson looked like a total rock star in a skater outfit, rocking knee-length shorts and a baseball cap covering his amazing waist-length hair as he scooted around the stage during the soundcheck.

WATCH: Pink's daughter Willow bravely performs to thousands

Another cute photo showed Pink and her son posing together, showing off their matching blond hairdos.

Pink, 43, wrote: "HUMBLE BRAG SLASH APPRECIATION POST… to be here with my baby boy, and all of my touring family crew, to have the honor to play not one but two nights at Fenway Park in this beautiful city….. and to find out we broke attendance records both nights (most in history?!?!) and to look out into the crowd of beautiful humans from 8-80 years old.

© Instagram Pink and her son Jameson Moon were hanging out before her Fenway Park concert in Boston

"I keep trying to figure out how this is all happening? I am so beyond grateful that we get to have this experience- and that we get to come together and laugh and cry and feel every feeling together. It is a full body experience and I am blown away. I am never not grateful, let’s spread some joy."

The superstar's fans were full of praise for the Perfect hit-maker, praising her for her ability to build such a diverse and positive fan base.

Commenting on Jameson's cute persona, another wrote: "Not many kiddos get to say they rode their scooter around Fenway Park! Thank you for an amazing show last night.

"Pink bringing Jameson along to the show was a change as fans have become accustomed to seeing her daughter Willow performing Cover Me In Sunshine alongside her famous mother during the 2023 tour.

© Instagram Pink's son was pictured in a cool skater outfit dad Carey Hart would be proud of

Fans also got to see Pink walking the red carpet with both her kids when she attended iHeartRadio Music Awards in March this year.

While promoting her ninth studio album Trustfall, Pink chatted to People about balancing her music career with her family life.

Pink shares her two children with husband Carey Hart

She detailed her fear of being a good mom and the difficult sacrifices she has had to make since.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself. Because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," she said. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done."

© Getty Pink with her children Willow Sage and Jameson Moon

She added: "I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."

The star also opened up about life on the road with her kids, revealing that Willow reads Harry Potter books backstage and practices her gymnastics, while space-obsessed Jameson plays with his toys.