Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie McGraw is a hugely talented singer and has made a name for herself as a Broadway star over the past year.

What's more, Gracie is active on social media and often invites fans into her private life, from photos of her stylish apartment in New York City, to detailing her weight loss journey.

The 26-year-old went on a health kick earlier this year and has been incredibly honest about it, with her latest post being her most open yet.

In an emotional message, which was accompanied by a photo of her sitting on her bed topless, Gracie opened up about confidence, which led to many fans branding her "brave".

"Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she began. "A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I’m trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind.

"I get caught up on the facts like !woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don’t know if that’s true because my back pain says otherwise ….

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with daughter Gracie

Gracie's family were some of the first to show their support for the talented star, with her younger sister Audrey McGraw, 21, writing: "Love."

Another follower responded: "Relatable truth for so many! Thank you for being brave enough to share your body, truth & journey with all women! You absolutely SLAY!"

Gracie McGraw has been incredibly open about her health transformation

A third added: "Trust me, your older self would tell you right now, love and appreciate your body. Now go take more pics." A fourth added: "This is so brave, and you are amazing."

Gracie McGraw is a talented singer

The singer opened up about her weight loss journey recently, in response to a misguided critic on social media who attempted to attribute her slim physique to her usage of Ozempic - a medication which is prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

She replied: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied, "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

She has also been incredibly open about her weight loss journey and health challenges as a result of being diagnosed with PCOS.

