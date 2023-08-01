Tim McGraw shares pride over daughter Gracie following emotional family reunion

Tim McGraw is extremely proud of all his daughters and often raves about their accomplishments on social media.

The country music singer – who shares Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, with his wife, Faith Hill – put out another gushing post to share his pride over Gracie's monumental night on Sunday, which saw her perform a second night of her debut solo show, 'I Will Probably Cry' at Chelsea Table and Stage in New York City.

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie's singing voice is insane

Sharing a photo of his eldest daughter on stage, Tim wrote: "Our daughter Gracie killed it last night @chelseatableandstage So proud of our girl!!!"

From Tim's message, it appears he was in the crowd to witness Gracie's performance and was no doubt joined by his daughter Audrey, who lives in the Big Apple like her sister, as well as Faith and Maggie too.

The Standing Room Only star's followers echoed his message and were full of compliments for his eldest daughter, with one responding: "It was seriously incredible. Her range is insane, and you can tell she just loves what she does. Enjoyed it immensely."

A second said: "Watched online, she was seriously incredible! Loved the whole show, great job!" A third added: "Beautiful voice! Looks just like her Mama! Lucky Grace."

Gracie shared her own heartfelt message following the show in which she thanked her family for always "showing up" to support her. Alongside a carousel of photos from the night, she penned: "Thank you to everyone that came out last night, whether that was in person or via livestream!! Words cannot even begin to describe these last few weeks so I will be chill and not write a novel.

"Thank you to @chelseatableandstage for letting us do this show TWICE!! Thank you to @jdytwister for being the best MD around and bringing together @subqmusic, @joshuarobertsdrums, @michellemariemusic, and @cellosasha…. The absolute most incredible musicians one could ask to work with. I feel extremely lucky to have been able to perform with y'all."

She added: "Thank you to @justinmsargent for agreeing to sing an incredibly difficult song with me and always being a champion. Thank you @thealexandraarnold for taking the only pictures that matter, you are fecking phenomenal. Thank you to @fleuryrosenails for giving me the best set of claws every single time. You're my girl.

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

"Thank you to my family for always supporting me and always showing up. Thank you to my greatest gift in life @sarah.cr0we for being the best friend a gal could ask for. Love you all."

Tim will soon be heading back out on the road himself after announcing his Standing Room Only​ Tour will kick off next year – and if he has his way, his talented family of singers will join him on stage too.

© Getty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are both extremely proud of their children

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," he told ET when asked if his wife or daughters will make a surprise appearance at any of the shows. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them."

He added: "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."