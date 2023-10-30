George Clooney's unconventional sleeping habit Amal has to cope with

Amal and George Clooney appear to be the dream couple. They're both wildly successful, gorgeous and seem to live a dream life, splitting their time between incredible homes in Italy and the US.

However, 62-year-old George might be a bit difficult to share a bed with because he suffers from insomnia. While that is of course not necessarily an issue for Amal, 45, it's how George deals with his insomnia that likely impacts his wife of nine years.

George has spoken openly about the fact that his insomnia causes him to wake multiple times a night, along with the fact that she struggles to drift off. To help him fall asleep, George said he likes to leave the TV on.

© Getty Images George Clooney has insomnia

Talking about why he likes to leave the TV on at night, George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Turning off the television causes me to think, and once I start that vision roaring, I have a very tough time getting to sleep.

"With the flickering screen, I'm able to numb out, but without question, I wake every night five times," George said of his struggle.

The Ocean's Eleven actor also experienced sleeplessness at the hands of his baby twins in 2017, sharing that he and his wife were suffering. "We are unrested — we’re both unrested, and she’s more unrested than me, obviously,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The same interview saw George speak of a painful injury he sustained on the set of Syriana. A serious fall saw the actor in constant pain with debilitating headaches.

© Getty Amal and George Clooney experienced sleeplessness after the birth of their twins

"I had a two-and-a-half-inch tear in the middle of my back and a half-inch tear in my neck,” he explained.

Speaking of how the injury impacted his career, George added that the pain was positional. "[Which means] the longer you sit upright or stand upright, the worse it gets. That’s how it is. As the day goes on, it gets worse. My ears will literally pop and my head goes [expletive]."

The Ticket to Paradise actor underwent surgery to ease the pain, but it still impacts his life.

"I still get headaches sometimes. But even the doctor, when I had surgery in 2005, said, 'Listen, this pain is going to go away with a whimper, not a bang.' And there’s some truth there. It took years to slowly diminish and diminish and diminish to where now anything I get is negligible. It's like having a hangover: You know when you get it, and you can handle it. It's been much, much better."

We're pleased George isn't in such intense pain and hope he manages to rest as much as possible.

