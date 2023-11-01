Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty rocks lace-up black dress for rare outing

Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty Ross is known for her bright, colourful ensembles, so it came as a surprise to her legions of loyal followers when she totally switched up her style for Halloween.

Casting aside her pastel-hued outfits, the 32-year-old shared a video of her transformation on Instagram, watch the clip below to see her incredible style switch up.

WATCH: Jonathan Ross' daughter debuts transformation

The video sees Betty swap from a casual pumpkin-emblazoned t-shirt, into a sultry black dress with lace-up sides and an alluring thigh split.

For her glam look, Betty added fluttering false eyelashes and colourful orange eyeshadow, and fans were enamoured with her new look.

"Yesssss, you put the treat into trick or treat," one fan commented, while another added: "You look fab," a third commented: "OMG ," with fire emojis, causing Betty to reply, "Thank you so much lovely!"

Betty admitted she felt she was "too old" to post the tongue-in-cheek content on Instagram, but fans reassured her: "Neverrrrr."

© Instagram Jonathan Ross pushes his daughter Betty in a wheelchair

The Ross family is known for a love of the spooky occasion, so it's no surprise Betty went all out for Halloween, surprising her fans with her content, as her more recent posts on social media have been about her wheelchair, which she says changed her life.

Betty first spoke about her wheelchair in July this year, penning a lengthy caption about her chair. "Since I bought my wheelchair from Distribe just over a year ago, the world has really opened up for me so drastically and so much more than I'd even thought possible before buying.

"I've been able to go out, make memories, and have adventures, even on some of my worse health days. So much of that comes from how confident I feel in the quality of my chair, knowing that it's not going to give up on me and leave me stranded!"

She continued how positive her experience with her wheelchair has been, adding: "I've said it on my Instagram plenty of times already, but truly having a wheelchair has had such a huge positive impact on my life."

Why is Betty Ross in a wheelchair?

Betty's wheelchair helps her manage fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME, or chronic fatigue), leaves those with the condition feeling extremely tired all the time, while postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing, with symptoms including dizziness and fainting.

