Jonnie Irwin has been inundated with well-wishes after revealing he has now been discharged from hospital. The Escape to the Country presenter gave the update to his followers on Instagram explaining that he was allowed to return home after being hospitalised last week due to developing jaundice.

The 49-year-old presenter, who publicly shared his terminal cancer diagnosis in 2022, posed for a selfie alongside his eldest son Rex and wrote in the caption: "Well, the blood tests and scans today show my liver function is heading in the right direction.

"There's bigger issues we will have to confront in a couple of weeks but for now I'm allowed home. I'm taking the small win for now. Rex tried to stay up to welcome me home but couldn't quite stay awake bless him, although Reggie and Ronnie were wide awake, so I got to them a story. Big, big, thanks to all the doctors and nurses who looked after me I'm so grateful to be home."

Jonnie's comment section was immediately flooded with support from his followers. One wrote: "I wish you nothing but happiness and health. Your attitude will see you through this and the love of your family will give you strength."

A second echoed this, commenting: "Great to see you back home Jonnie, keep fighting, keep strong. You have a lot of people praying and rooting for you." A third, meanwhile, added: "Jonnie you are such an inspiration to us all. I love how you are so humble & positive in fighting this disgusting & despicable disease".

Jonnie shared last Friday that he had developed jaundice and was admitted to hospital. Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, the presenter remained, as ever, positive as he said: "Been on drips, regular bloods taken and have observations every 4 hours through day and night."

© Instagram Jonnie has been sharing updates on his cancer journey

The father of three continued: "Didn't think I'd be watching @bbcmorninglive from a hospital bed but it's just part of the rollercoaster life that this illness throws at you. I must admit I was especially touched by the birthday message from the team for my birthday this coming Friday - thanks very much."

© Instagram Jonnie with his sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Jonnie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and decided to keep his news private until 2022 when he shared his story in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The A Place in the Sun star said at the time: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it."

He added: "But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart." Jonnie shares three sons, four-year-old Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife, Jess.