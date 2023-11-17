Elizabeth Hurley, 58, is a mermaid in tiny bikini during lavish retreat - video

We've always suspected Elizabeth Hurley is a mermaid given how incredible she looks in her swimsuits, and she certainly proved that on Friday as she relaxed in a small indoor pool in a tiny blue bikini.

Elizabeth is currently on a health retreat in Thailand, and as you can see in the clip below the 58-year-old looked sensational in her bold two-piece as she undertook a Watsu massage, which is when the masseur gently moves a person's body through warm water. Elizabeth looked so at peace as she was moved through the water, while also floating around at the beginning of the video.

The video, which was set to Lana Del Rey's hit song Salvatore, showed off the model's toned physique and endless legs, as the star resembled a goddess during her session.

Explaining what was happening, the model explained: "Another day of pampering at Chiva Som. This is Watsu - one of the best stretches I've ever had," finishing her post off with a heart emoji.

Fans were left enchanted by the video, as one enthused: "So that's where goddesses are spawned!" and a second added: "Goddess of the winter," while a third noted: "Two mermaids."

Others left strings of heart emojis for the model, while some wondered what the devices on Elizabeth's legs were for. Although there was no answer, a popular theory was that they were floatation devices to keep her legs upright during her water massage.

The Austin Powers star checked into the Chiva Som earlier in the week, and she looked as ravishing as ever in a white one-piece that resembled one of her signature white swimsuits, bar the trouser portion that contained an intricate design.

"Greetings from Thailand and from one of my favourite health spas in the world: @chivasomhuahin," the star penned. "I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90's and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful."

The model has been enjoying some down time over the past few weeks, and at the end of October she shared a stunning video where she was seen soaking up the sunshine while playing around in a luxe infinity pool as a stream of water fell on her.

"When I've had a tough day (or week, or month or…. year) I like to imagine myself back in one of my happy places," she captioned her clip, and fans inundated her with flame and heart emojis galore.

"Better and better every day," one gushed, while another wrote: "You are just too good to be true," and a third added: "A sun-kissed life of class and sass. Bravo beautiful lady."

