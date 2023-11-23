Inside Jeff Bezos' remarkable midlife makeover: from tech geek to age-defying fitness buff

Jeff Bezos, the 59-year-old billionaire and founder of Amazon, has recently been the talk of the town, not just for his business acumen but for his striking physical transformation.

Gracing the pages of Vogue alongside his 53-year-old fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff's new look has garnered significant attention, especially in their recent photoshoot where the couple announced their engagement after Jeff's proposal on his $500 million superyacht.

The photograph that captured everyone's attention depicts Jeff and Lauren in a casual yet intimate setting, showcasing their impressive physiques. This image, which highlights Jeff's notably larger biceps, sparked discussions on social media, with some users speculating about possible photo retouching.

However, the change in Jeff's appearance over the years is undeniable and extends beyond just muscle gain. From a lanky bookstore owner in the 1990s to a robust figure today, Jeff's journey is marked by significant changes in his physique and style.

Jeff Bezos’ fitness and diet routine

His transformation began to gain notice following Amazon's nearly $14 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. This change in lifestyle is evident in Jeff's commitment to a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a focus on wellness.

Reports suggest that Jeff's makeover was guided by A-list personal trainer Wes Okerson, known for shaping the physiques of celebrities like Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

© Instagram Jeff Bezos snapped taking a swim from his yacht by fiancée Lauren Sanchez

Under Okerson's tutelage, Jeff reportedly embraced low-impact weight and resistance training, alongside a nutritious diet rich in protein and healthy fats.

This shift towards a healthier lifestyle also included adopting the keto diet, known for its high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb regimen.

© WWD Jeff has had a wardrobe makeover too

Jeff Bezos’ wardrobe makeover

Jeff's transformation isn't confined to his physique alone. Over the years, he's traded his 90s business attire for more contemporary and eye-catching outfits, often spotted in fashionable Hawaiian-inspired shorts, flip-flops, and slimming T-shirts.

His style evolution, coupled with a new action hero-esque buzzcut and well-groomed eyebrows, reflects a more modern and edgier Jeff Bezos.

© Getty Images Jeff credits sleep to his youthful appearance

Jeff Bezos’ anti-ageing secret

Interestingly, Jeff has also emphasized the importance of sleep in his life. He shared at the Economic Club in 2018 that he prioritizes eight hours of sleep for better cognitive functioning, mood, mental health, and overall well-being. This focus on sleep hygiene is integral to his overall health and business success. “I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better,” he said. “I get up early. I go to bed early."

