Ruth Langsford films fairytale garden with husband Eamonn Holmes amid his recovery

Loose Women favourite Ruth Langsford lives in Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes, who is amid recovery due to his recent health struggles.

On Monday, the presenter couldn't resist sharing a video of her flowerbeds, remarking how surprised she was that her plants have survived the adverse weather conditions the UK has been having of late.

As she panned across the enchanting garden space, fans could admire her green-fingered success and she captioned the clip: "The constant rain has bashed my roses about but these Japanese Anemones seem to love it!" Check it out...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford pans across beautiful private gaden

She also accompanied the video with a musical overlay of a song called beautiful flowers. Very fitting indeed!

It's not the first time that her 1 million Instagram followers have been able to admire her outdoor space as the star has shared looks inside her private garden before.

The side of their house has perfectly preened bushes lining the path, and their vast lawn is always kept in check with the use of their trust robot lawnmower.

Ruth and Eamonn have a beautiful garden space

Come summertime, the pair have a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table. So chic!

The couple have outdoor sofas

Eamonn has previously credited his wife for the beautiful plants in their garden, writing: "Sitting in the sunshine admiring a corner of our garden created and tended to by Ruth. I can take no credit but enjoy the benefit."

The former This Morning presenters' home is reportedly worth £3.25 million, and there's a chance they could sell it one day to relocate as Eamonn has previously revealed his dream of moving back to Northern Ireland one day.

Their interiors are beautiful

As well as their incredible grounds, their interiors often impress fans too. They have an open-plan living room with cosy fire and modern furnishings. Ruth spends a lot of her time in their equally modern kitchen, cooking with her mother on a weekly basis.

The grand staircase in their hall is a striking feature of their home, and it recently gained the addition of a stairlift to help Eamonn up and down while he gets back to full health.

Ruth's mum was pictured in her kitchen

Their plush bedroom has even been revealed in a video by Ruth, and as well as the interiors, her divisive bed habit was also revealed.

While watching her husband present on GB news, Ruth innocently shared a picture from bed, but we've spotted something that not everyone will be on board with. Their beloved dog Maggie was snapped snuggled up on the bed – do you allow your pooch to do this?

Alongside the picture, Ruth wrote: "Lie in with Maggie watching @eammonholmes on the tele!"