Loose Women's Ruth Langsford works up a sweat for special reason

Ruth Langsford was off sick from Loose Women last month after contracting a virus, so it was lovely to see the ITV star back on top form on Sunday, completing a sporting achievement for a very special reason.

The 63-year-old took part in the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, with attendees choosing between 2km and 7km routes to raise money for awareness of the disease. Known for being super-fit, partaking in weight training sessions and hitting her step target on a regular basis, the walk was likely no struggle for Ruth, but the session did begin with a Zumba warm-up, which saw Ruth's trademark fringe ruffled up with sweat!

Speaking on her enjoyment of attending the special event, Ruth wrote on Instagram: "Great morning supporting Alzheimer's Society doing the annual Memory Walk. Thanks to this gang who help make it happen. See you again next year guys."

© Getty Ruth Langsford worked up a sweat during a Zumba workout

The charity was thrilled to have Ruth's support, sharing photos of the star at the event, captioned: "Thank you so much to everyone for walking to help end the devastation caused by dementia," to which Ruth replied: "Pleasure is always mine."

Dementia is a cause close to Ruth's heart, after her father Dennis passed away in 2012 due to complications caused by the disease.

Ruth's dad was cared for by her beloved mother Joan for the last 13 years of his life. The Loose Women star is extremely close to her mother, who is in her nineties and regular crops up on Instagram, with the duo often having lunch together.

Sometimes the mother-daughter pairing head out for their roast, while other times Ruth cooks for them at home. The Loose Women star's fans love seeing her posts with Joan, with comments of love always flooding in for Joan, who appears to be the life and soul of the party.

© Getty Ruth Langsford participated in a Zumba warm up

"What a wonderful mother you have," one fan wrote on a video of Joan singing away in the kitchen, while another wrote: "I love that you have this little tradition / routine with your lovely Mum. I’ve watched a few of these on your stories over the years and it’s so heartwarming."

Another added: "Ahhhh Ruth. You are so so lucky. There’s never enough time to enjoy these precious times with a mum. They don’t last forever…. I wish they did."

Fingers crossed Ruth and Joan have many more years ahead of them.

