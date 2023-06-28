Oprah Winfrey showcases unbelievable weight loss in waterside photo at $100m mega-mansion

Oprah Winfrey left fans stunned when she unveiled her dramatic weight loss in May – and she's continuing to show off the results of her hard work.

The 69-year-old revealed last year she was going to "reset" her eating habits, and the results are clear to see. She recently shared a video of herself lounging by her pool in her expansive garden at her $100 million Montecito home, and she looked gorgeous.

Oprah could be seen laying on a sun lounger under a huge umbrella wearing tight blue pants and a blue and white striped shirt that nipped in her waist. She accessorized with a large straw hat and a copy of The Covenant of Water – her Oprah's Book Club pick of the summer.

While there's no denying the TV star looks phenomenal, it was hard to ignore her unbelievable surroundings, which resemble a five-star resort.

© Instagram Oprah Winfrey looked gorgeous by the pool at her $100m mansion

Oprah's home is known as The Promised Land, and it is situated on 70 acres with mountain and ocean views. In fact, the land is so expansive, she previously revealed she uses a golf buggy to get around.

Her perfectly manicured grounds boast lush green grass, rolling hills, a variety of trees in all shapes and sizes, and a crystal-clear pool that looks more like a lake.

© Instagram Oprah 'reset' her eating habits in 2022 and is continuing to show off her weight loss

The billionaire originally purchased the 70-acre estate for $50 million in 2001, although it is now believed to be worth a whopping $100 million. It is comprised of several different buildings, including the main 23,000 sqft mansion where Oprah resides, which boasts several living rooms, a library, a kitchen, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms, and 14 bathrooms.

Oprah appears to be feeling better than ever after "getting back in control" of her lifestyle. Last year, she turned once again to WW (formerly Weight Watches, of which she is an ambassador) after she previously lost 40 lbs using the points-based weight loss program.

© Instagram Oprah Winfrey's pool looks more like a lake on her 70-acre estate

"Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge," she said on Instagram early last year before promoting the benefits of WW. "It brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track," she added.

"It brings a level of awareness to what I'm eating, and that's what helps me close out the holidays, get back in control of how I want to live. So let's do our day one together. Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week. Let today be our day one, OK?"

© Getty Images Oprah showed off her weight loss in May

Oprah lost more than 40 lbs in 15 months after joining WW in August 2015. "Since I've started Weight Watchers, I've lost over 40 lbs," she said in an ad for the company at the time.

"I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived."

© Getty Images At her heaviest Oprah weighed 237lbs

Speaking in a press release at the time, Oprah explained: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works.

"I would say to anyone who's thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life."