Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie's key role in son's mental health journey

Over the past few years, Roman Kemp has established himself as an advocate for mental health and has made it his mission to raise awareness for the suicide crisis affecting young men.

The Capital FM presenter, who is hosting this year's Britain Get Singing on Christmas Eve, has been candid about his own mental health struggles and the impact of the death of his best friend, Joe Lyon, who took his life in 2020.

Two people who have been crucial to Roman's mental health journey are his parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp. The TV presenter, who has a history with depression, previously cited his mum as someone who "pushed" him to open up about his mental well-being.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, Roman spoke about the special relationship he shares with his mum and dad.

© Instagram Roman shares a close bond with his family

"My relationship with my family is the thing I'm most grateful for in my life," said the 30-year-old. "I think the thing that people are most envious of is the relationship I have with my parents. That's something that I would never take for granted. It's something I'm grateful for and say thanks for every single day."

"My mum was someone who really pushed and pushed and pushed me to talk to her about how I was feeling since I was a young guy," he added.

Earlier this year, Roman opened up about suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and spoke of feeling uncomfortable in large crowds.

Shirlie 'pushed' Roman to open up about his mental health

Speaking of his mental state back in October, the radio host told The Telegraph: "I fluctuate a lot. Within the last year, I've developed PTSD, which can be triggered from my phone going off, or seeing certain names. I don't like being around people, or big crowds."

The One Show star continued: "You'll never see a picture of me out and about, drink in hand. That's not really me. I struggle to enjoy life as much as other people. My sister Harley is the happiest person you will ever meet.

© Instagram Roman with his sister Harley Moon

"I said to my mum not too long ago that I get sad, because I feel like I don’t fit in with this family. She was in tears. For a mum, it's the worst thing to hear. But I worry that when I visit them, I bring the mood down."

Roman became recognised as a mental health advocate following his 2021 BBC Three documentary, Our Silent Emergency, which explored Britain's suicide crisis and the lasting impact on friends and families.

In September, the BBC announced a follow-up documentary, which sees Roman continue the conversation from the first film and explore what action is needed to support young people suffering with their mental health.

© ITV Roman hosts Britain Get Singing on ITV on Christmas Eve

The TV presenter returns to screens on Christmas Eve as the host of ITV's Britain Get Singing. The festive extravaganza will see stars from Good Morning Britain, Love Island, Coronation Street, The Masked Singer and EastEnders take to the stage to show off their singing skills.

Sitting on the Super Panel of judges are Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon, will.i.am and Jonathan Ross.

Britain Get Singing airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 24 December at 9pm.