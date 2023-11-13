Rebel Wilson shares adorable pic of daughter during sun-soaked vacation

We’ve barely recovered from the cuteness of the photos shared by Rebel Wilson to mark her daughter Royce Lillian’s first birthday - but now we have some equally adorable snaps to obsess over!

Rebel and her fiancée Ramona Agruma are currently enjoying a sun-soaked vacation, and the Pitch Perfect actress posted some lovely snaps on her Instagram of the family enjoying being out on the open waters on a luxurious-looking boat.

The standout photograph was Rebel and her one-year-old daughter smiling for the camera - the star looking super glam in a Broderie Anglaise top and shades and Royce Lilian cute as a button in a violet-purple sequin-adorned matching set and sun hat.

Accompanying the snap, the caption revealed a super relatable moment that will surely get a chuckle from anyone who’s experienced sleepless nights with a little one. Rebel wrote: “R & R & R, oh and for some reason I put the same picture twice cause I’ve only had a few hours sleep.”

If the sleepless night was taking a toll on the Australian actress, she certainly wasn’t showing it. Another picture showed her reclining on one of the yacht’s spacious sofas, and fans got a good look at her white dress, which had a pretty floral print.

Fans loved the outfit: “That white sleeved jacket and dress is lovely! Would love to know where you found it,” wrote one follower, while another identified the dress as being from Zimmerman.

The third picture in the set shows Rebel gazing out to see beside her fiance Ramona - smiling widely and looking lovely in a yellow and white striped sun dress teamed with funky round white framed sunglasses.

Rebel is a fan of yachts, it seems. One of the first pictures we saw of her and baby Royce was snapped while the mother-daughter pair were soaking up some rays on a lounger on the deck of a luxurous boat back in April.

The Australian actress and her fiancée Ramona Agruma took their daughter on a luxurious yacht

American jewelry and fashion designer Ramona and Rebel announced their engagement in February after Rebel proposed to Ramona in Disneyland, California.

Ramona gave fans a glimpse of her and fiancée Rebel Wilson celebrating their daughter Royce Lillian's first birthday at the start of November

Their daughter Royce was born via surrogate in 2022 and Rebel delighted - and surprised fans - when she announced the addition to their family in November of that year, saying she was “beyond proud” and “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle.”

The couple are clearly besotted with their daughter, and they do share milestones and happy moments with fans. The most recent update was in honour of Royce’s milestone first birthday. The cute youngster had a pink mermaid-themed party and it appears the couple had Royce christened.