Rebel Wilson’s latest baby snap is just too cute for words

In the most enchanting Instagram reveal, Rebel Wilson shared with her fans to an adorable snap of her 9-month-old daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

Swaddled in a pink blanket, the little girl sits in a square wicker basket, radiating joy with a bright smile showcasing several tiny teeth.

The photo, appropriately captioned "Cuteness overload" by the Bridesmaids actress, is enough to melt even the hardest of hearts.

Last November, Rebel, 43, delightedly announced the arrival of her precious baby girl, brought into the world via surrogacy.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's cuteness overload

Penning her thoughts on Instagram, the jubilant new mom wrote: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable."

Sharing her newfound respect for motherhood, Rebel continued, "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

This heartwarming chapter in Rebel's life began shortly after she confirmed her blossoming relationship with Ramona Agruma. Their love story swiftly transitioned into an engagement this past February.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's fiancée Ramona Agruma poses with their daughter Royce

Only a few months into their journey as parents, the couple shared endearing vacation snapshots of Royce on Mother's Day. As a nod to her new role, Ramona donned a pink baseball cap emblazoned with the word "Mama."

With a dash of her signature humor, Rebel captioned her Mother's Day post: "Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo]. How about you?"

MORE: Rebel Wilson dons the most glamorous red gown in new photo with baby daughter Royce

© Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's daughter Royce Lillian

Offering a deeper peek into her life as a mom, Rebel recently shared with E! News during the Casamigos Cristalino launch of the Fluid dating app: "Royce is so cute, she's teething right now. So I was up at like, 4:45am this morning with her. She's the most adorable gorgeous baby."

Overflowing with gratitude, she also spoke fondly of Ramona, praising her fiancée's nurturing and thoughtful nature. "It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time," Rebel remarked.

MORE: Rebel Wilson launches new dating app that challenges conventions as she makes brave admission about motherhood

Rebel Wilson became a mom to baby daughter Royce in 2022

The couple has been soaking up the Californian sun, reveling in daily swims with Royce. "We take her swimming every day," Rebel told E! News. "We got her a little baby pool and we fill that up or we take her in the big pool. And she's really loving it."

Looking ahead, Rebel's heart seems open to the idea of giving Royce a sibling. Speaking candidly about the challenges, she expressed: "I would like to have another child. It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes." Whatever the future holds, Rebel's sentiment is crystal clear: "Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.