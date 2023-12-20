Rebel Wilson convinces fans she has full body tattoos – see striking photo

Rebel Wilson's appearance has made headlines over the last few years following her 'Year of Health' which saw her completely overhaul her lifestyle.

In the image posted on Instagram, Rebel is wearing a brown, strapless swimsuit and both of her arms and legs have been covered in a green substance that from a distance, could be mistaken for tattoo ink.

© Instagram Fans thought Rebel had full body tattoos after seeing this photo

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress did not, however, get a full body tattoo as the photo appears to have been taken inside a spa meaning Rebel was more than likely smothered in a detoxifying mud mask.

That didn't stop her followers from doing a double-take over the photo though, with one commenting: "That mud, I thought you got tattooed haha." A second said: "I thought the body mask was a tattoo at first."

A third added: "I looked at that first photo wrong and thought you got full arm and leg tattoos lol." A fourth wrote: "Lawd, I thought you were coming back stunning and in full body ink."

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson is tattoo-free

Alongside the head-turning photo, Rebel shared several others from her relaxing vacation with her fiancée Ramona Agruma and their daughter Royce Lillian – who was born via surrogate.

Captioning the snaps, she penned: "After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book REBEL RISING, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing THE DEB in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time!

© Instagram Rebel and Ramona got engaged in February 2023

"So thanks to @comolaucalaisland for having us! Thanks to all the lovely people of Fiji (whether I'm a tourism ambassador or not I will always promote your beautiful country) and thanks to 2023 for showing me that even with a baby, even with tons of stress and pressure, I am 'pretty strong.'"

The couple celebrated Royce's first birthday last month with a mermaid-themed party and appeared to have also gotten her christened.

Rebel shared a beautiful photo smiling and holding up her daughter – who was dressed in an adorable white dress – posing inside a church, herself wearing a chic black and white polka-dot maxi dress.

© Instagram Rebel appeared to arrive in Fiji via private jet

"Happy 1st birthday baby," the doting mom wrote in her caption. The 'Senior Year' star surprised her fans last year when she announced the arrival of Royce with a photo on Instagram of the then-newborn wearing a baby pink onesie and unicorn socks.

Sharing her happy news, she wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce turned one in November 2023

She added: "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

She concluded: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

