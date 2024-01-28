Strictly's Janette Manrara gives emotional update on baby Lyra: 'You are my everything'

It's been a long few weeks for Janette Manrara, who has been forced to leave baby daughter Lyra behind in Manchester with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec while she hosts the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour, culminating in Glasgow.

Taking to Instagram to share an emotional update after wrapping the final show of the first leg of the tour, Janette confessed how relieved she was to be heading home. Speaking in the sweet video below, the star said she couldn't wait to finally see her little girl, whom she welcomed into the world six months ago today.

WATCH: Janette Manrara emotional as she prepares to reunite with baby Lyra

"I'm coming home!!!! I get to celebrate 6 months with you in my life today! Cannot wait to hold you in my arms. When they say time flies, it really does! I love you my beautiful Lyra," she enthused alongside a cute snap of her smiling daughter.

"You are my everything and life has become the most incredible adventure now having you in it. I love you and your ati @aljazskorjanec with all my heart and soul."

© Instagram Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby daughter Lyra is six months old today!

Janette's fans couldn't help but notice that Lyra's front teeth had come in, marking a major milestone for the little girl.

"Look at the smile and do I spy teeth?," one commented, while another enthused: "Omg has lil lady got teeth!!!!"

© Instagram Janette Manrara facetiming baby daughter Lyra and husband Aljaz

Another cute photo showed how much Janette had been missing Lyra during the tour, FaceTiming Aljaz backstage at every chance she could get.

Janette recently confessed her gig hosting the Strictly tour has been incredibly tough, and marked the longest she's ever been away from her daughter.

© Instagram Aljaz and Lyra came to visit Janette on tour

The tour took Janette to Sheffield and Newcastle-upon-Tyne before heading to Glasgow this weekend. Luckily, Aljaz was able to visit Janette on the road so she could see her baby girl.

The couple, who welcomed Lyra in July last year, were over the moon when Janette fell pregnant naturally just as they prepared to start their IVF journey.

© Instagram Janette has been loving every minute of motherhood

Aljaz exclusively told HELLO!: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

As for Janette, she's been loving every moment of motherhood. She told us: "That love is so deep; nothing else compares. You can see she’s learning and developing… She's the most amazing baby."