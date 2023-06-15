Amy Schumer opens up about her unexpected insecurity after getting liposuction

The American comedian isn't afraid to bare all about her cosmetic treatments, Hollywood diet culture, and body image

Amy Schumer has previously called out "everybody on camera" for their secrecy around cosmetic surgery - by being real about her own.

The Hollywood star, 42, got candid about her surgical treatments in her new Netflix special 'Emergency Contact', lifting the lid on everything from laser to liposuction in the 50-minute stand-up comedy show.

© Getty Amy's Netflix comedy show 'Emergency Contact' aired this week

Amy isn't afraid to admit that hitting her forties led her to get cosmetic work done. Reflecting on how she noticed changes in her body in her Netflix special, the actress told the audience that she opted for laser treatment to tackle signs of ageing. However, despite the extortionate cost of her aesthetic work, the Life & Beth actress was left "looking exactly the same."

The comedian also confessed that her liposuction after the birth of her son Gene, four, was the "laziest thing she had ever done."

© Getty Amy welcomed her son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in 2019

Amy struggled during pregnancy, suffering with extreme sickness, then underwent an emergency c-section, which was riddled with complications due to her endometriosis.

She then had both her uterus and appendix removed in 2021, sparking her decision to undergo liposuction treatment.

With her newfound confidence, however, Amy's surgery was shortly followed by the arrival of an unexpected new insecurity; one that she admitted "rocked" her confidence.

© Getty Amy underwent liposuction treatment after giving birth to her son, Gene

It was during an acupuncture session that the mother-of-one was informed by her therapist that she has a "hump" on the back of her neck.

Known medically as hyper hyperkyphosis, this "hump" is normally an indication of poor posture. "It rocked me," she admitted.

Amy's honesty isn't the first time she's bared all about her body. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star explained that she just wanted to like her body. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she said. We applaud your honesty, Amy!

