Shania Twain's divisive beauty regime uses two ingredients you'll find in your kitchen — but this expert is advising against it

There is no denying that Shania Twain is absolutely stunning. At 58-years-old, the country pop queen is always glowing - leaving many fans asking: what is the secret to her youthful appearance?

The singer has finally revealed her beauty regime, including a homemade cleansing method for her skin. But one expert has expressed his reservations about the method involving olive oil and sugar.

© Mike Coppola Shania Twain has a youthful glow

In a tutorial for Harper's Bazaar, Shania breaks down the homemade cleansing routine, explaining: "First thing is olive oil. Why do I use olive oil? I've just learned that oil really does break down the makeup and flushes the pores out."

She continued: "I put olive oil and sugar in the palm of my hand - quite a bit of sugar. Then just a couple drops of olive oil, and I mix that in the palm of my hand until I can start rubbing it in."

This method replaces a makeup remover, as she just combines the two ingredients you'll likely find in your kitchen cupboard.

"I don't rub it in hard, very softly. And my skin feels, even without moisturiser, so good", she said.

Shania has clearly found a method that works for her. But before you go rummaging through your cupboards, Dr Stephen Humble - Medical Director of Hedox Clinic Harley Street - said you might want to rethink this homemade cleansing routine.

"As much as I love Shania Twain, I think her recommending and demonstrating the Olive Oil and Sugar Scrub technique is bad advice", he explained.

© Samir Hussein Shania at the Brits

"Sugar's abrasive texture can irritate sensitive skin and cause micro-trauma, particularly around the delicate eye area."

The doctor continued: "Olive oil's moderate comedogenic rating means that it may clog pores and significantly worsen acne. Additionally, allergic reactions to these ingredients are also possible, leading to redness, itching, or swelling."

© Instagram Shania Twain looks completely different!

"This cleansing technique can be effective for a minority of people. It will work as well as many commercially available abrasive scrubs", he explained, but added he couldn't recommend her technique.

Instead, Dr Humble recommended an enzyme mask "to exfoliate and brighten the skin" which doesn't use abrasive microbeads or harsh acids.

"For daily use, a cleansing balm is also a good option for removing makeup and leaving your skin in great shape."