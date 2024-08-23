I changed my perspective in one night - here’s how

In our busy lives, it can feel like a chore to set aside time to reflect on where we are in life and where we want to go.

With a nine to five job, and countless other responsibilities, I scarcely have time to think, let alone reset and consider my intentions going forward, so when I was invited to an Intentions Stay at The W London, I was keen to find out more.

The Intentions Stay at the W London

© PR permission The W London's interior

Created in conjunction with manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi, the ultra-plush W London is the perfect setting to take a break from reality, giving the headspace to set your intentions. The stay incorporates Roxie's Manifest products with the comforts of a trip to the spa - dreamy!

Nestled between the hustle and bustle of Leicester Square and the noise of Chinatown, The W London may not seem like a sanctuary for tranquillity, but it transpires it’s the ultimate place for removal and perspective - and as I would learn, it's perfectly catered to setting your intentions for rapidly approaching autumn.

© Taken by writer The relaxing hotel room

Upon arriving in my luxurious white room, I picked up Roxie’s journal, mantra cards and manifest deck and made my way to the king sized bed that greeted me in my tired state.

The manifesting journal gives users a chance to make a change, offering guidance for those looking to set their intentions. I worked my way through the first section of the book, which required reflecting on the past and present in order to look forward to the future.

Perhaps that seems like quite an obvious approach to goal-setting, yet amid the hubbub of a nine to five and responsibilities on top of that, taking a moment for yourself to think about where you are and where you want to go can feel like a chore. Having the steps laid out for you to follow is an incredibly practical approach to it.

Journaling

© PR permission The W offers the perfect space to relax

Journaling was the perfect activity to occupy me while I ate from the W's room service menu curated especially for The Intentions Stay, which featured the likes of tuna tacos, ramen, and a charcoal burger.

I looked through the manifesting cards and was struck by one quote that described, "knowing what you want whilst being entirely grateful for what you already have." While it's arguably a pithy quote, it certainly made a point that I hadn't considered: that your changing perspective has everything to do with how you can make your goals come into fruition.

© PR permission The manifesting cards that come with the stay

The W offers a comfortable setting to change your perspective on your own terms. The hotel seemed to recognise that if people want to relax and change their lives, then they don't need someone to preach to them exactly how to do it. They just need a bit of space and care. Because of this, the Intentions Stay gave me the peace of mind to focus on myself and my goals.

The AWAY Spa

© PR permission The AWAY Spa

The stay also includes a spa treatment in the hotel’s AWAY spa, where I opted for a 30 minute facial and a 30 minute body massage.

The 60 minute treatment gave me the first respite away from my brain in a long time, as I completely relinquished control.

© PR permission Guests have access to a number of relaxing videos

As part of the stay, guests have access to a number of video clips by wellness oracles Ciara McGinley, Roger Frampton and Jamie Clements to offer advice on exercise, meditation and more.

Roger Frampton's videos offer guests the ability to stretch out without leaving their hotel room, while Ciara McGinley's visualisation audios were so relaxing I had to be careful they didn't send me to sleep immediately.

My verdict

The space and time to dedicate an evening to myself was crucial when it came to setting my intentions - something I’d never get round to if I was at home in my flat, with my usual distractions.

If you’re looking to reset and recalibrate, the Intentions Stay is a great way to kick off.

