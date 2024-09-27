Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's past intervention of son Jaden explored: 'He was wasting away'

Jaden Smith is in great physical shape now – but it was only a few years ago his parents were so concerned about his health that they staged an intervention.

The 26-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in 2019 that they were forced to sit Jaden down and express their concerns after he began "wasting away".

At the time, Jaden was vegan and according to his parents, he "wasn't getting the nutrients" through his diet to maintain a healthy weight.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada said on an episode of Red Table Talk at the time.

"So, he was wasting away," she added. "He just looked drained. He was depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

Will added: "He had dark circles under his eyes. There was even a little grayness to his skin, and we got really nervous."

After Will complimented his son and told him, "You definitely look better now", Jaden revealed he had since switched to a vegetarian diet.

Jaden admitted his rapid weight loss was a result of him barely eating three meals a day during that period.

"I've tried to eat vegan meals. I'll go vegan for a week or so, but for the past year I've been vegetarian," he told his family.

"I was just eating, like, two meals a day, you know. And maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

The intervention left a lasting impression on Jaden as he later began working with doctors to improve his health.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," Jaden said.

"That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 1lbs heavier now at this point."

His new approach worked as he later gained 10lbs and started to build muscle after adopting a workout routine.

Jaden's body transformation didn't go unnoticed by his fans, but photos of him in his leaner days are still often shared online, which he seemingly doesn't appreciate.

Last year, the musician shared a side-by-side photo, one of which featured him when he was slimmer and the other looking ripped while working out.

He criticized those who continue to post the older photos, writing: "Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like [vomit emoji], Damn Can A Man Have His Phases."

The photo in question was taken at Coachella in 2019 and Jaden admitted he was just "bones".

"That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones," he said on the Red Table Talk episode after seeing his shirtless pictures of him then vs now.

"I thought I was so tight," he continued. "I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.'"