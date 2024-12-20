Phil Collins gives rare health update after losing ability to play drums

Phil Collins has shared a rare and heartfelt update about his health, reflecting on the challenges he faces after stepping away from the drums that defined his extraordinary career.

The Genesis legend, 73, officially retired in March 2022, marking the end of a 50-year journey that saw him rise as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. Seven months later, he opened up about his career and its physical toll in the YouTube documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which premiered this week.

Reflecting on his journey, Phil admitted, "It’s still kind of sinking in a bit… I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock." The artist, who began drumming at just five years old, described how decades of performing have taken their toll on his body.

"Drumming has taken its toll on my hands and legs," he shared. Explaining his decision to retire, Phil added, "If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles."

The Grammy-winning musician’s son, Nic Collins, 23, who took up the mantle as Genesis’ drummer during their final tours, spoke candidly about watching his father come to terms with his limitations.

© David Wolff - Patrick Phil Collins from Genesis performs at U Arena on March 17, 2022

"Musicians, people in bands in general, had this thought that they were invincible,” Nic said in the documentary. “I think that’s really what it is with my dad — this kind of sense of ‘you’re a drummer, you’re invincible, you do what you do.’ But you don’t know it’s gonna take a toll in the long run."

Nic revealed that Phil underwent major neck surgery in 2015, which he believes contributed to his father’s current challenges. Years of drumming and bad posture had taken their toll, leaving Phil with lasting health issues, including drop foot — a condition that makes lifting the front part of the foot difficult. Phil now uses a cane to assist with walking.

© Redferns Phil Collins performing live onstage at Live Earth concert

The iconic In the Air Tonight singer previously spoke about his health struggles during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in 2021, just six months before his final performance. Sitting alongside his Genesis bandmates, Phil admitted his physical stamina was diminishing.

"I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because, you know, I’d love to be playing up there with my son," he said. "I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things which get in the way."

© GC Images Phil Collins (R) and son, Nicholas Collins

Despite these challenges, Phil has faced his reality with remarkable grace. When asked whether Genesis’ reunion tour, The Last Domino?, was a farewell for the band, he acknowledged the likelihood. "We’re all men of our age, and I think — to some extent — yeah, it probably is putting it to bed," he said. "Just generally, for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

Phil’s retirement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans, who have followed his career from its early days with Genesis to his incredible solo success. His influence as a drummer, singer, and songwriter has spanned generations, and his legacy is firmly cemented in music history.

Nic, who has inherited his father’s passion for music, expressed his admiration for Phil’s career and resilience. "He’s accomplished so much," Nic said. "It’s hard to see him stepping away, but it’s also inspiring to see him embrace this new chapter."