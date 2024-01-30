Phil Collins celebrates 73rd birthday with heartfelt tribute and rare photo from daughter Lily Collins

Happy birthday Phil Collins! The legendary singer marks another year around the sun today, January 30, as he turns 73 years old.

In honor of his special day, his daughter Lily Collins shared the sweetest throwback as a tribute to her dad, posting a photograph of them skiing together when she was still a child.

"Happy birthday dad!" the 34-year-old sweetly penned. "Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man.

"Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave. Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME…"

She received a barrage of sweet responses from fans of the singer, ranging from: "Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend," and: "The incredible Phil Collins," to: "Happy birthday to your amazing dad!! What a legend," and: "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite musicians! This is so beautiful! Love you Phil."

The singer's career began in the 1960s, thanks to small acting gigs and the genesis (pun intended) of an English band named Genesis.

He began as their lead drummer and eventually became the lead singer for the group that also included members Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Steve Hackett, and Peter Gabriel in its heyday.

The group became one of the pioneers of the progressive rock genre and in its three-decade long career, sold between 100-150 million records worldwide, one of the best selling musical acts of all time. Phil left the group in 1996 while also carrying on his own solo endeavors.

While he began experimenting with solo work in the late '70s, his debut came with 1981's "In the Air Tonight," which was a commercial success. He continued to work with Genesis while releasing solo hits like "Against All Odds," "Sussudio," "Don't Lose My Number," and "Two Hearts," making him one of the '80s and '90s most commercially viable acts.

He achieved even greater fame in the '90s and early aughts thanks to his collaborations with Disney, particularly contributing to the soundtracks for Tarzan (1999) and Brother Bear (2003).

The star has since reduced his public appearances, last notably performing during a reunion tour with Genesis in 2021-22. During their final show at the O2 Arena in London, he remarked: "It's the last show for Genesis."

Phil shares Lily with his second ex-wife Jill Tavelman, to whom he was married from 1984-1996. Lily initially lived with her mom and her relationship with her dad was strained.

In her 2017 memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, the Emily in Paris star wrote: "Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer.

"I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he'd think I was angry or didn't love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there."

They eventually grew closer as her own fame separate from her father grew, and now she shares close bonds with both her parents.

