Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bittersweet Christmas revealed

Nicole Kidman returned to her homeland of Australia over the weekend, marking an emotional reunion with her family as they prepare for their first Christmas without her beloved mother, Janelle.

The Hollywood icon, 57, has faced a challenging few months since Janelle’s passing at 84 in September, just hours before Nicole won a prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival.

This holiday season, she has chosen to be surrounded by her extended family as they come together in Sydney to honor their matriarch’s memory.

Arriving at Sydney’s International Airport with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, Nicole appeared refreshed after her long flight.

The couple, who have been married since 2006, held hands as they strolled through the terminal, offering a glimpse of their strong bond.

Nicole, who now resides in Nashville with Keith and their daughters, looked stylish yet understated in a black T-shirt paired with straight-leg denim jeans, a navy blazer, and white trainers. A pair of dark sunglasses shielded her eyes, while a chic black handbag completed her travel look.

Keith, 57, kept things casual in a black T-shirt, dark trousers, and white trainers, accessorizing with aviator sunglasses and a backpack. Their daughters followed closely behind, blending into the moment as a family stepping into a bittersweet season.

Returning to Sydney for the holidays has long been a cherished tradition for Nicole, who often celebrates New Year’s Eve with family and friends at their lavish Sydney Harbour apartment.

Over the years, she and Keith have transformed their two penthouses in the exclusive Latitude building into a sprawling mega-apartment, offering breathtaking views of the harbor.

This year, the trip holds even more significance as the Kidman family navigates their first Christmas without Janelle, who passed away in September.

Nicole’s younger sister, Antonia, 54, and her family are expected to join the festivities. The siblings recently reunited in Nashville when Antonia visited Nicole with her daughters, Lucia, 26, and Sybella, 17. The holiday catch-up, shared on social media by Lucia, also included Antonia’s husband Craig Marran and her daughter’s boyfriend, Henry Poole.

Antonia, who has four children from her first marriage to the late Angus Hawley and two younger sons with Craig, has been a pillar of strength for Nicole in the months since Janelle’s passing.

The sisters share a close bond forged through shared experiences and a deep connection to their late parents, Janelle and Antony.

Janelle’s death, just hours before Nicole was awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, was a profoundly emotional moment for the actress. Nicole’s acceptance speech, delivered by the film’s director Halina Reijn, was a heartfelt tribute to her mother.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother has just passed," the message began. "I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, guided me, and made me. I am beyond grateful I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."