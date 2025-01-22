Sting leaves fans worried with concerning statement on illness

Sting has worried his fans after the musician shared a statement canceling a string of concerts due to illness.

The former Police frontman, 73, announced the news via his representatives on his social media, explaining a handful of his upcoming shows in North America would be pulled and rescheduled for later dates.

© Getty Images Sting has canceled a string of shows this month

Sting's statement read: "On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday, and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Phoenix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24) to June 1 and Wheatland CA (originally scheduled for January 26) to May 28 as well as his performance at the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th anniversary, now taking place May 29."

It continued: "Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates. Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding."

The Roxanne singer's army of fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the multiple award-winning musician and share their concern over his health.

© Instagram Sting's team shared this statement on his social media

One person wrote: "Sending Sting love and healing," as another agreed: "I wish you a speedy recovery, take care of yourself!" A third said: "Omg hope it isn't that bad! stay safe Sting."

Sting is also due to be performing at the FireAid concert at the Intuit Dome Arena in California on 30 January alongside other big names including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Sir Rod Stewart and Stevie Wonder.

© Getty Images Trudie Styler and Sting attend a red carpet for the movie "Posso Entrare? An Ode To Naples" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 23, 2023 in Rome, Italy

It's not been confirmed whether Sting's current bout of illness will affect his scheduled appearance at the benefit concert – which will seek to raise vital funds for charities working hard to relieve the devastating aftermath of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles – nor has the details of his illness been specified.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sting is due to perform at an upcoming concert in aid of the LA wildfires

Meanwhile, at the time Sting released his statement, his wife, Trudie Styler, 71, was in London attending the premiere of her latest film, Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples, which is described as an exploration of the Italian city of Naples.

© PA Images via Getty Images Trudie Styler has been in London promoting her new film

"This documentary seeks to answer profound questions about the city's essence: who thrives here, who struggles, and what keeps this ancient city alive despite its challenges?" the synopsis from Disney+ reads.

"Naples is often characterized by extremes – poverty and passion, danger and celebration, crime and resilience.

© Instagram Sting has apologized to his fans for rescheduling the shows

"Yet beneath the surface, there's a warmth and vibrancy in the Neapolitan spirit that transcends these struggles."

Dressed in a silver sparking dress with a black jumper on top, the film director was joined by other big names in the industry including Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Grant, Sir Bob Geldof and Claudia Winkleman, the latter of whom conducted a Q&A on stage ahead of the screening.